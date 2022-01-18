Two years after leading Ferriday High to a Class 2A state championship, Stanley Smith has resigned at Trojan head football coach.
Smith announced his resignation today (Tuesday).
Smith was named head football coach at Ferriday High in 2017.
The former Trojan All-State linebacker led Ferriday to a 44-18 record, including a 56-17 win over Many in the championship game in the Superdome in New Orleans on December 13, 2019.
Smith led the Trojans to the semifinals his first two years.
“It’s just time,” Smith said. “I didn’t see the commitment. We won a lot of games and had good things happening, but nothing moved forward with the program, talking school and football-related things.”
Smith said he is talking to some schools and has some off the field projects he will be working on.
“I’m going to focus on them,” he said. “My wife (Raven) just bought a clinic so I will be helping her out.”
Smith served as linebacker coach at Arkanas-Pine Bluff and also spent two years as defensive line coach at Louisiana College. He also served as men's and women's head tennis coach.
Smith served as the defensive coordinator at Grant High School in Dry Prong. Prior to his stint at Grant, he was the defensive coordinator at Ferriday High School under Chad Harkins and at Carroll High School in Monroe.
Smith was the 2000 Parish Player of the Year at Ferriday. He totaled 155 tackles his senior year at Ferriday, collecting seven sacks, forced nine fumbles and 28 tackles behind the line. He also intercepted three passes. The Trojans allowed only 86 points in 2000, falling to Farmerville in the state
Smith played four years at Louisiana-Lafayette. He called signals from his linebacker position in 2004.
“I’m going to miss the kids,” Smith said. “I’m going to miss the Friday nights. Everybody coming out watch and the kids laying it on the line. That’s going to be tough to get past.”
Ferriday High principal Kimberly Jackson said she is still trying to absorb the announcement of Smith’s resignation.
“This is a major blow for us,” Jackson said. “Right now we don’t have a next move. But it’s like Coach Smith told the kids, we have to move on.”
