Storm Recovery

CONCORDIA ELECTRIC Cooperative (CEC) work crews have been busy the past days reconnecting electric lines, straightening poles, cleaning up debris and countless other projects following Hurricane Laura, which landed on Louisiana’s southwestern coast on Aug. 26 with 150 miles per hour winds. The cooperative reported this week that 100 percent of its 13,600 customers have had their power restored. CEC’s power source was lost when Entergy transmission lines west of the Mississippi River went down during the storm. 

