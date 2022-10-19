Syrah Technologies has been awarded part of a $320 million grant aimed to boost lithium-ion battery related production.
Sen. Bill Cassidy made the announcement Wednesday, Oct. 19. Syrah and the Koura facility in St. Gabriel were the recipients of the 2021 Infrastructure Act award.
The two companies will provide an additional $225 million in Vidalia and $307 million in St. Gabriel for a total investment of nearly $1 billion and a combined 300 new jobs.
The White House said the grant will elevate the state’s footprint in the electric vehicle supple chain as well as other consumer electronics.
“This will make batteries made in the United States more competitive worldwide,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. “Along the way, this will employ more people in Louisiana. Good for our state. Good for our nation.”
Syrah will receive about $220 million to expand its commercial-scale natural graphite active anode material facility, while Koura will receive $100 million to build the first U.S. manufacturing plant for lithium hexafluorophosphate on the grounds of its existing fluorochemical production site in St. Gabriel.
Syrah is expected to add 221 new jobs, while Koura is expected to add 80 new jobs.
In July, Syrah received a U.S. Department of Energy $102.1 million loan that would expand the Vidalia plant, producing 150 construction jobs and 98 “good-paying, highly skilled operation” positions.
That was the first loan from the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) Loan Program since 2011, and the first ATVM loan exclusively for a supply chain manufacturing project. ATVM is administered by the federal Loan Programs Office and provides access to debt capital priced at U.S. Treasury rates for auto manufacturing products. The loan includes a significant industrial tax exemption.
Also in July, Syrah signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ford Motor Company and SK On, according to an article from The Market Herald.
MoU evaluated a strategic arrangement, including natural graphite active anode material (AAM) supply to the BlueOval SK joint venture.
Additionally, Syrah reached an agreement with Tesla late last year to supply processed natural graphite into active anode material used in lithium-ion batteries.
