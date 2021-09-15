A Ferriday teenager was booked with second-degree murder following an incident on September 8 in Ferriday.
According to Ferriday Police Chief Bo Stevens, Denzel Washington, 19, 104 Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, allegedly shot and killed Felix Johnson, 55, of Ferriday at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Third Street at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Ferriday detective Delmarcus Johnson said Judge Kathy Johnson set Washington’s bond at $275,000 on Thursday.
Johnson said investigators believe the incident stemmed from an argument between Washington and Johnson.
Earlier this year, Washington was arrested after allegedly entering Aiden’s Grocery with an armed handgun and taking merchandise from the cashier.
