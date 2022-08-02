An investigation is underway after three pre-trial inmates walked away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I on La Hwy 15 in Ferriday.
The three walked away Aug. 1 at approximately 1:30 a.m. The three were: Ryan McKinney, 31, Carlos Ramos, 25, and Thor N. Teal, 32.
According to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reports, McKinney is a white male, 5’7”, approximately 170 pounds. His address is 1866 Perrin Ferry Road Springfield, La in Livingston Parish.
Charges include: Theft; Possession of CDS II; Theft of motor vehicle; Resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; Possession of CDS I; Obstructing public passage; Aggravated assault; Aggravated flight from officer.
According to CPSO reports, Ramos is a white male, 5’6” and approximately 155 pounds. His address is 180 WCC Winnfield, La in Winn Parish.
He is charged with possession of synthetic cannabis.
According to CPSO reports, Teal is a white male, 6’2” and is approximately 180 pounds. His address is Mack Road Walker, La, Livingston Parish.
His charges include: Bench Warrant; Possession of CDS II; Possession of stolen things.
All three subjects are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders.
According to CPSO reports, unfortunately, walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and the department is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in our parish.
Anyone with information about regarding this case is asked to contact CPSO at 318-336-5231 or call 911.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app, by clicking submit a tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.