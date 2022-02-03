Trinity Medical is not allowing visitors at this time because of the current COVID situation, said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith.

Smith said the Ferriday hospital is maxed out with five COVID patients being currently, and the emergency room is still being flooded.

“We’re doing the best we can under the circumstances,” Smith said. “Our goal is to treat every single patient who comes through. We’re just asking people to have patience.”

Smith said the hospital clinic is continuing to offer vaccines and booster shots.

“Those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster or a COVID vaccination can call the Trinity Medical Clinic at 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment,” Smith said.

“We’re encouraging people to please get vaccinated, wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands,” Smith said.

Smith said the Trinity Medical cafeteria is not open to the public at this time.

Smith said all Trinity Medical employees will be required to have their first dose of a vaccine by February 14 and be fully vaccinated by March 15.

The Supreme Court recently ruled in a second unsigned opinion, permitting a vaccine mandate on people employed at health care facilities that receive federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid. 

“There are exceptions employees can filed for medical or religious exemptions,” Smith said. “Those will be reviewed by our ethics committee.”

