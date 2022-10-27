Trinity Medical board members voted unanimously on a resolution to purchase land around the hospital for development.
Trinity Medical boar chairman Jim Graves said the land is behind the hospital and behind Pafford Emergency Medical Services next tot the hospital back to a dirt road.
“It’s 30.94 acres at $28,000 an acre for $876,120,” Graves said.
Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith told board members she is actively recruiting a physician from Baton Rouge.
“We’re hoping to have another doctor here real soon,” Smith said. “And we are looking to add more specialists starting in January to keep our community from having to go out of town.”
Trinity Medical posted a profit of $449,648 for the month ofSeptember, even after depreciation and interest totaling $387,300.
Trinity Medical had net revenue of $2,877,223 and total expenses of $2,040,275.
Trinity Medical Chief Financial Officer Spencer Holder said the emergency room had 1,074 visits in August.
“We had 98 transfers and 77 admitted,” Holder said.
Smith said Trinity Medical’s ER has had more than 1,000 patients the last five months and have more than 1.000 already this month.
Smith said the hospital has the latest COVID vaccines and anyone wanting to receive the booster can set up an appointment at 318-757-6559.
Trinity Medical Chief Operation Officer Neely Greene presented a policy for safety and also announced that that registered nurse Anna Gilmore is coordinating the hospital’s Antimicrobial Stewardship Program.
