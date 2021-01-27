Riverland Medical Center administrator Sam Ellard said Tuesday that Trinity Medical Center will officially open its doors on Feb. 23.
In a press release today, hospital officials announced that Trinity has been approved for licensure by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and will go-live on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Riverland Medical Center will officially close on Tuesday, Feb. 23,at 10 a.m. At this exact time, Trinity Medical will open its doors for business and will be in full operation.
Anyone seeking medical attention on or after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23rd must go to Trinity Medical 6569 Highway 84, Ferriday.
For the convenience of patients the hospital’s main phone number will remain the same, 318-757-6551.
In a statement, officials said:
“Riverland Medical Center’s Administration and staff would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of our community for allowing us to care for them for the past 57 years. We sincerely appreciate the acts of kindness and support shown to our doctors, nurses and medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have worked tirelessly to complete the construction project of Trinity Medical while coping with the demands of the pandemic. We are excited to finally open the doors of this beautiful new hospital to our deserving community. We take great pride in caring for our patients and Trinity Medical will allow our medical team the ability to provide an even higher quality of medical care.”
Trinity Medical will feature:
Inpatient care in 61,000 sq ft of space, 21 private inpatient rooms. 2 ICU rooms, 17,000 sq ft medical office building that includes a clinic and outpatient physical rehabilitation.
Expanded Diagnostics and Technology, CT Scanner- 80 Slice Imaging for Early Cancer Detection, Bone and Lung Diagnostics.
Mammography- 3D mammograms are the highest level of breast cancer detection, Ultrasound-Identification of infection and sources of pain, Echocardiogram-Evaluation of heart functions.
State-of-the-art Emergency Department, Private and quick check in area, Six exam rooms and two trauma rooms.
Private express entrance for EMS, Helicopter service for special ER circumstances, Security station at ER entrance, Endoscopy suite for GI procedures, Larger Cafeteria.
