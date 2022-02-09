Trinity Medical has two patients being treated for COVID-19, after having the maximum of five the past two weeks.

“I think the numbers are trending down,” said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith. “I also think the home COVID tests are helping a lot.”

Smith said the hospital is still not allowing visitors at this time, “but we will be re-evaluating that soon to see if we need to make changes.

Smith said the hospital clinic is continuing to offer vaccines and booster shots.

“Those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster or a COVID vaccination can call the Trinity Medical Clinic at 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment,” Smith said.

 Smith cautioned people to remain vigilant in fighting  COVID.

“I truly believe masks help a lot,” she said.

