Rydell Turner is the new mayor of Ferriday.
Turner beat out former Ferriday mayor Gene Allen, 574 to 418 votes, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State.
According to the Secretary of State’s website all three precincts have reported its outcomes.
Turner received 58 percent of the 992 votes cast, according to the Secretary of State. Unofficial turnout was 47.9 percent for Ferriday mayor.
In the Ferriday Alderman District A race, Brandi Bacon beat Shana "Pouncey" Skipper by 13 votes. Bacon received 53 percent and tallied 113 votes.
Elijah "Stepper's" Banks beat Margaret J. Glasper 92 – 72 votes in the Ferriday Alderman District B runoff. Banks received 56 percent of the 164 total votes.
Andre J. Keys won by one vote in the Ferriday Alderman District D race.
Keys beat Patricia "Martin" Williams, 102-101 with 47.3 percent voter turnout in their district, according to unofficial Secretary of State numbers.
A one percent parish wide tax renewal easily passed today with 1,403 yes votes to 341 nays.
