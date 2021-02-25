Following a lengthy investigation, the Natchez Police Department on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with a 2018 double homicide at the Natchez Stewpot.
Jameco Davis and Kendarrius Davis have each been charged with two counts of murder.
Police are still seeking a third suspect.
According to police, “On November 9, 2018, officers of the Natchez Police Department responded to 69 East Franklin Street (Stew Pot), in reference to shots fired. Officers noticed a 2006 Honda crashed into the wall of the Stew Pot. Officers discovered the vehicle had been shot several times.
“Tavonte White, 23, of Natchez and Alisha Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, were killed in the incident.”
Natchez police are also seeking Jacqlaurence Jackson in connection with the double homicide. Police say Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.
“If you should come in contact with him please notify your local authority or call 911,” according to Natchez police. “If you know the whereabouts of Jacqlaurence Jackson please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442- 5001. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to the arrest and conviction of Jacqlaurence Jackson.”
Natchez police also reported:
Kendarrius Davis is 20 (17 at time of crime).
Jameco Davis is 17 years old (15 at time of crime).
Jacqlaurence Jackson is 22 years of age (20 at time of crime).
Chief Joseph Daughtry thanked the “men and women of the Natchez Police Department for their tireless efforts and dedication to bring justice to the victim families. This case has taken two years to make an arrest, which shows the resolve of the men and women of the Natchez Police Department to never give up. We still have other cases that we are working and will continue with that same resolve so that we may bring justice to the other victim’s families.”
