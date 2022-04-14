Vidalia High was placed on lockdown for the second time in four days after a Vidalia High student who reportedly brought a loaded gun to school Monday sending the entire campus into lockdown, made threats on social media Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said officers from his department were working with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office to bring in the juvenile.
Merrill said the juvenile, who was out on bond, had been involved in a shooting in Natchez in the past.
Vidalia High principal Bernie Cooley said as off 11 a.m. today (Thursday) there was only one student at the school today.
Cooley said Vidalia baseball team's doubleheader today against Rayville that was scheduled for the Recreation District No. 3 Complex was postponed for safety reasons.
Vidalia was scheduled to host Rayville Tuesday, but rains postponed that game. Vidalia was scheduled to play at Rayville today. The coaches decided whichever field was ready would host a doubleheader.
No school is scheduled for Friday because it is Good Friday. Students return to class on Tuesday.
Merrill said the school was placed under lockdown Monday when the school principal received a complaint that a child had brought a gun to school. That child was searched and the weapon was found in the student’s backpack, he said.
Merrill added all of the students were searched as an added precaution and no other weapons were found.
