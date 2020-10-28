A Vidalia man was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Colorado Springs, Co., October 22 on charges of armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and simple theft regarding an incident in Vidalia on October 8.
Austin Hammers of Vidalia was taken into custody and is currently awaiting extradition back to Concordia Parish in El Paso County Jail in Colorado.
An arrest warrant had been issued for Hammers, who stole a car and cell phone from a Vidalia resident after holding him down by knifepoint.
Barry "Rip" Dayton, 90, called Vidalia police on October 8 saying he was robbed at knifepoint, put on the ground and had his 1999 Toyota RAV SUV stolen, along with his cell phone.
According to Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill, Donna Baker, 19, 300 Holly Drive, Natchez, knocked on Dayton's door. When Dayton answered, Hammers entered the residence. Hammers, 20, stole the car and left Baker at the residence.
Baker was charged with principle to armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and theft less than $500.
