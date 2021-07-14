A Vidalia man was charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile today by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Johnny L. Rice, 34, 459 Concordia Park, Vidalia, was arrested by CPSO deputies after a complaint about Rice sending inappropriate images to a 16-year-old female.
According to CPSO reports, cell phone evidence was discovered revealing the subject sent numerous inappropriate enticing messages, along with an inappropriate photo of himself.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information relative to the case is asked to contact
CSPO Detective Stephen Lipscomb at 318-336-5231.
