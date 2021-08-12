A Vidalia man was arrested on multiple charges of child pornography Wednesday following an investigation by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Garrett Martin, 20, 105 Magnolia St., Vidalia, was charged with nine counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13.
According to CPSO reports, detectives received credible information relative to the possession of child pornography by a subject in Vidalia.
The investigation revealed evidence that showed numerous videos had been downloaded from cyberspace, more than 20 times, which were traced to an online account and IP address at a residence in Vidalia. A search warrant was obtained and executed on August 11, at which time all electronic devices and computers were seized.
“Our children are the community’s most precious resource, said CPSO Sheriff David Hedrick. “My office will proactively look for individuals who prey on children, either through their collection or distribution of child pornography, or their failure to comply with state sex offender registration laws.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should call the the sheriff’s office at 318-336-5231.
