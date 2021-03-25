A Ferriday man died from a stab wound Monday after a disagreement with a Vidalia man at a convenience store.
Joey D. Duck, 39, 111 Victoria Drive, Vidalia, was charged with second degree murder of Mardray T. Carr, 22, of Kyle Road in Ferriday after allegedly stabbing Carr at the Rainbow Mini-Mart in Vidalia Monday at 12:10 p.m..
Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said the stabbing is believed to have stemmed from a previous incident between the two men.
Merrill said Carr was taken to Natchez Merit, then air-lifted to Jackson, Ms., where he died at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Duck is currently being held at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office with a $750,000 bond and has a $1,000 bench warrant from Vidalia Police Department.
