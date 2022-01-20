Vidalia Mardi Gras parade slated for Feb. 26 By Joey Martin Jan 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Vidalia Krewe of Vidal Mardi Gras Parade will be held Saturday, February 26 at 3 p.m.The parade will begin at the Vidalia Upper Elementary, with lineup at 2 p.m. The parade will go down Carter Street to Vidalia High School.For more information, contact Cassandra Lynch at 318-518-7656 or Rhonda Havard at 601-597-0682. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Freeman topic of discussion at library Jan 12, 2022 Concordia Parish Library with co-sponsor Delta Bank will host scholar Georgiann Potts as she… Read more Golden Broom Award Jan 12, 2022 FERRIDAY GARDEN Club presented the January Golden Broom to Ferriday Junior High for their ne… Read more Driver course offered at library Jan 12, 2022 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank will host “AARP” Smart Driver’s Course Tuesday, Febr… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSmith resigns as Ferriday High football coachMARTIN: After an MVP-caliber season, Neville's Allen is still overlookedJefferson acquits Texas man in Monroe killingJohnson, Aulds enter LBCA Hall of FameTrooper on leave in pain pill probeSouthside gangs square off at Neville ball gameWest Monroe tells agents selling drugs his sole means of income during pandemicWest Ouachita girls claim first district victory in overtimeWossman girls look to go 3-0 in district against Richwood FridayShoemaker gets 30 months for health care kickback scheme Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
