The Long Black Train is still chugging along.
And Vidalia native Paul Harrigill has a front row seat.
Harrigill has been part of Josh Turner’s band since 2020. Turner’s breakout and biggest song is “Long Black Train.”
"Long Black Train" spent more than 40 weeks on the Billboard country charts, reaching a peak of No. 13 and receiving a gold certification.
“That’s what a lot of the crowds come for,” Harrigill said. “It’s big time. Besides being a great song, it’s awesome because it has about a 30 second introduction where the train is coming, so it really builds up and the place is going crazy.”
Harrigill was scheduled to be part of Turner’s band in February of 2020, but that gig was derailed by COVID-19.
“Everything went crazy,” Harrigill said. “We did some shows at the end of the year, and then did 80 dates in 2021.”
Paul and Kelsi Harrigill, their soon-to-be 5-year old son Carter and 2-year old daughter Leah, live in Cullman, Ala.
Harrigill was invited to play for Turner’s band after a successful stint with the award-winning bluegrass musical group Flatt Lonesome, which ended its run in 2018 after band members married, had children and went their separate ways.
“Five months after our last show I was in the studio and I got a text asking if I had any interest in playing guitar and banjo for somebody,” Harrigill said. “They knew me from Flatt Lonesome. I told them I wasn’t really interested, but I would help them out until they found somebody. He texted back and said, ‘Josh Turner.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s different. Kelsi and I prayed about it. We had one kid and one on the way.”
Harrigill, 32, who also sings harmony, accepted the invitation.
“Everything has been great,” he said. “I am very blessed for this opportunity.”
Flatt Lonesome was a six-piece band that included Paul, Kelsi and her brother Buddy Robertson and sister Charli Robertson. Paul began playing with them in 2012.
Flatt Lonesome was awarded Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year at the 2016 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards.
Harrigill received another award of his own just prior to the Bluegrass Awards.
Harrigil was one of three instrumentalists receiving a Momentum Award by the IBMA. The award focuses on artists and industry people who are in the early stages of their bluegrass music careers. Performance awards go to one band, one vocalist and three instrumentalists, while three industry awards go to a Mentor, Industry Achiever and a Festival/Venue/Event.
Flatt Lonesome played at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., on several occasions.
Paul grew up playing with his family, parents Glenn and Penny Harrigill and sister Amber Harrigill Nugent.
Years ago, Paul and Amber won a first place award in the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at MerleFest.
Paul said he never envisioned touring with a country music singer.
“It’s very different,” he said. “When we were playing bluegrass we were kind of taking care of everything. But they take good care of you. The crew is great, and they handle the instruments and we ride busses. My family has always been about living a good Christian life. Josh is a great Christian guy, he’s very laid back and everybody in the band is very responsible.”
Paul was able to play before his parents on August 4 at the Hattiesburg Sanger Theater.
“That was so exciting,” Paul said. “They love Joseph and were thrilled to be able to meet him. I didn’t really think anything about it because I see him almost every day.”
Paul said he plans on playing for Turner for a long time.
“Josh is in his mid-40s, so I can see myself doing this for a long time,” he said. “It’s only 80 dates a year, so I come home a lot. I’m very fortunate not to have to do anything else.Our kids keep us busy. I am very blessed in so many ways.”
