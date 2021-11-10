Vidalia rebate checks to be mailed next week Nov 10, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said hydroelectric rebate checks will be mailed to customers next week.His comments came during the board of aldermen’s monthly meeting Tuesday night.Craft announced in September that a retail electric customer in town will receive on average a rebate of up to 50 percent of what the consumer paid for electricity during the past year. Craft said the hydroelectric reserve funds earmarked for customer rebates total more than $2.5 million this year compared to $1.2 million the year before.He said the town has paid $5.1 million in rebates over the past five years.Citizens “will be very pleased when they get their mail,” Craft said. “I promise you that.”In other action during the meeting, the board approved occupational licenses for:The Hive (Amanda Wheeler), spa services, 4012 Carter Street. Olde River Cleaners (Justin Welch), 713 Carter Street, change in ownership.Mama’s Little Cookie Shack (John T. Smith), home bakery, 10 Lillian Road.Generation Lee LLC (Kaitlyn Calcote), online boutique, 169 Lee Avenue.Sign applications were approved for:Miss Lou Ent & Allergy (Emily Willard), 1635 Carter Street,.Edward Jones Investments (replacement of existing sign), 309 Texas Street.Additionally, aldermen voted to seek bids for a new garbage truck and accepted bids for street work on Miranda & Simonton Drives and for the purchase of a new ambulance.The board also voted to move Danielle Jefferson from parttime to fulltime dispatcher. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebate Commerce Finance Reserve Fund Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft Check Alderman Craft Bid Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Spirits On The Hill 3 hrs ago A JENA band performs a melody during Spirits On The Hill in Harrisonburg, Nov. 6. The annual… Read more Coaches 3 hrs ago VIDALIA HEAD football coach Michael Norris congratulates Ferriday coach Stanley Smith after … Read more Fall Festivals Nov 3, 2021 PEOPLE AROUND Concordia Parish celebrated Halloween and attended fall festivals at churches … Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man for dealing crack cocaineTriple homicide suspect killed in WisnerWest Monroe woman accused of disturbing peace, refusing to go home after partyMPD arrests pair for armed robbery, prostitution scheme at motelDA wants bond nixed for accused shooterOPSO arrests West Monroe woman for prostitution, drug chargesULM police arrest man for cursing at student workers, threatening themMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayFour parish teams claim Top 10 seeds in LHSAA bracketsRebels rise up in 42-14 Ruston win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.