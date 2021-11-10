Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said hydroelectric rebate checks will be mailed to customers next week.

His comments came during the board of aldermen’s monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Craft announced in September that a retail electric customer in town will receive on average a rebate of up to 50 percent of what the consumer paid for electricity during the past year.

Craft said the hydroelectric reserve funds earmarked for customer rebates total more than $2.5 million this year compared to $1.2 million the year before.

He said the town has paid $5.1 million in rebates over the past five years.

Citizens “will be very pleased when they get their mail,” Craft said. “I promise you that.”

In other action during the meeting, the board approved occupational licenses for:

The Hive (Amanda Wheeler), spa services, 4012 Carter Street.

Olde River Cleaners (Justin Welch), 713 Carter Street, change in ownership.

Mama’s Little Cookie Shack (John T. Smith), home bakery, 10 Lillian Road.

Generation Lee LLC (Kaitlyn Calcote), online boutique, 169 Lee Avenue.

Sign applications were approved for:

Miss Lou Ent & Allergy (Emily Willard), 1635 Carter Street,.

Edward Jones Investments (replacement of existing sign), 309 Texas Street.

Additionally, aldermen voted to seek bids for a new garbage truck and accepted bids for street work on Miranda & Simonton Drives and for the purchase of a new ambulance.

The board also voted to move Danielle Jefferson from parttime to fulltime dispatcher.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.