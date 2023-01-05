HU’CHERYL WALKER was sworn in a Vidalia City Court Judge Friday at Vidalia City Court by former City Judge Scott McLemore. With Hu’Cheryl are, from left, her mother Ernestine Johnson, Brady Cage and daughter Lyrehc Cage.(Sentinel photo by Joey Martin)
Hu’Cheryl Walker was sworn in as the first African-American city judge for the Town of Vidalia on Friday, Dec. 30.
“I am excited about that, but that really wasn’t my focal point,” Walker said. “I just felt I could do more in my role as a judge for Vidalia, and better serve my community.”
Walker, a lifelong resident of Vidalia, defeated Ann Siddall 556 votes to 320 votes in a runoff election on December 10.
Walker graduated from Vidalia High in 1999. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Law at University of Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) in 2003, Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from ULM in 2005, and Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center in 2008.
Walker has been an attorney since 2009.
Walker has worked for the federal government as an attorney for ICE, in Homeland Security, and considered pursuing a job as immigration attorney for the federal government.
She has served as prosecutor, public defender, worked for the Town of Waterproof and as a blighted property officer for the Town of Vidalia.
“I feel I have a very balanced experience to bring to City Court,” Walker said. “I considered working for the federal government, but I feel I can do more in this role as a judge to better serve the citizens of Vidalia. I am so excited, grateful and thankful for the trust and faith the people of Vidalia have shown in me.”
Walker follows Scotty McLemore in the role of City Judge.
McLemore is in private business now as executive vice-president at Concordia Bank
“Scott ran City Court really well,” Walker said. “I want to continue the things he has done to be so successful. I want to learn more about the technology of the position. Right now I want things to continue as they are, then assess the situation to see if any changes need to be made.”
