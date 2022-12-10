Walker wins Vidalia judge race Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hu’Cheryl Walker won the Vidalia City Court Judge runoff race against Ann Siddall, according to unofficial numbers from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.Walker garnered 556 votes or 64 percent to Walker’s 320 votes. A complete story will be published in this week’s Concordia Sentinel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Walker Vote Runoff Law Sport Race Ann Siddall Vidalia City Court Louisiana Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Unique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Dec 8, 2022 Gardening can be hard work. But enthusiasts know that because of its rewarding nature, we ga… Read moreUnique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Church holding Christmas program Dec 8, 2022 Sixth Street Church of God in Christ will present their Annual Christmas Program at 6 p.m. S… Read moreChurch holding Christmas program Ribbon Cutting Dec 8, 2022 A GRAND OPENING and ribbon cutting was held last week for the relocation of Miss Lou Eye Cen… Read moreRibbon Cutting COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: OCS shows what it takes to build a consistent winning programOCS seniors go out with a 'bang,' Eagles win 8th state championshipOCS resurrects 2019's 'Finish Strong' motto ahead of state title gameJudges threaten Police Jury over fundingFormer Monroe officer sentenced to 78 monthsWossman hosts talented field for Belton/Williams ClassicDaycare owner sentence increasedWeb site ranks Monroe as poorest city in LouisianaOCS feeds off Ascension Catholic turnovers in record-breaking semifinal winMonroe man accused of battering ex-girlfriend, child Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
