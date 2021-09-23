The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following press release today:
CPSO detectives began an investigation into an armed robbery, which occurred at a convenient store outside of Ferriday on September 18.
According to the report, the on-duty clerk was held at gun point, at which time cash was taken from the location. During the investigation, evidence was made available which identified three subjects, who now have active warrants for their arrest:
Dezmon Bowman, Black Male, 21, 200 Kyle Rd., Ferriday, LA, Armed Robbery with a Firearm.
Dontarius Bowman, Black Male, 19, 200 Kyle Rd., Ferriday, LA, Armed Robbery with a Firearm.
Zhane Green, Black Female, 22, 309 8th St. Ferriday, LA, Armed Robbery with a Firearm.
These subjects are presumed armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach or apprehend. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact 911, CPSO or Detective Goad at (318) 336-5231.
