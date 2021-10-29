Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia owner Lysa Richardson was charged with three counts cruelty to a juvenile Thursday and was being held at the Concordia Parish Jail on Thursday afternoon.
Three previous Noah’s Ark workers have been charged with cruelty to juveniles in the ongoing investigation.
Those arrests were:
Juilianne N. Perales, 26830 Salem Church Road, Fayette, was charged with 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles.
Taylor Ragonesi, 19, 231 Shady Acres, Ferriday, was arrested on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile.
Last Wednesday, Bridget K. Delaughter, 33, was arrested on four counts cruelty to a juvenile as an ongoing investigation continues.
Delaughter is detained on a $40,000 bond; Perales on a $110,000 bond; and Ragonesi on a $45,000 bond at the Concordia Parish Jail, according to jail records.
On October 15, 2021, the CPSO began an investigation into a complaint involving a 14-month old male, who had been struck on the back, while in the care of a worker at the Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia. Due to the nature of the complaint, security footage was obtained from the location, which revealed the worker excessively strike the child numerous times, as well as two additional one year olds.
Based on the evidence, a search warrant was obtained, at which time the DVR hard drive was seized from the location. As part of the investigation, all digital evidence stored on the DVR was analyzed, which revealed the following: Numerous instances of children being struck excessively on different parts of the body, including the face, mouth and head, as well as several employees striking the children with wooden paint sticks.
During the investigation, the Louisiana State Police were notified due to a conflict, at which time they assisted in the completion of the case.
“The wellbeing of our children are one of the main priorities of my office and as your Sheriff, I will continue to ensure their safety”, says Sheriff David Hedrick. The Sheriff would also like to thank the Louisiana State Police for their quick and thorough response relative to this investigation.
