Dennis Allen McClung
Dennis Allen McClung, Sr., 64, of Ferriday, passed away February 4, 2020 in Ferriday. He was a lifelong resident of Ferriday and worked in trucking for many years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Fred McClung, Sr. and step father, T.T. Moree; and also survived by one brother, Fred “BoBo” McClung, Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas McClung of Ponce City, Oklahoma and Dennis Allen McClung, Jr. and wife Summer of Ferrida; and daughter, Tiffany McClung of Ferriday; wife, Evelyn McClung of Ferriday; mother, Barbara Moree of Ferriday; brother, Wayne McClung and wife Sarah; and five sisters, Dianne King, Jean Smith and husband Jerrell, Janice Rogers and husband Sammy, Tamara Hamilton and husband Jay and Valerie McClung; six grandchildren, Krysta McClung, Thomas McClung, Jr., Kalub McClung, Cassie McClung, Haylee McClung and Aimee McClung. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and family.
______________________________
Hilton Boothe
Funeral services for Hilton Boothe, 75, of Jonesville, were held at Meyers Bend Pentecostal Church on Sunday, February 9, 2020, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
________________________________
Sadie Lou Green Jones
Funeral services for Sadie Lou Green Jones, 84, of Monterey were held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Monterey First Baptist Church with Bro. John Rushing and Bro. Gene Lee officiating. Interment will follow at White Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Sadie Jones was born on Friday, December 6, 1935 in Ferriday and passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Monterey.
