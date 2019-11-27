Fay Dell Gallender
Funeral services for Fay Dell Gallender, 89, of Vidalia, were held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Don Tate officiating. Interment followed at Calhoun Cemetery, Clayton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Fay Dell Gallender was born on Friday, August 15, 1930 in Strong, AR and passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Ball.
She was preceded in death by her father James Crawford Chandler; mother Callie Halsey Chandler; five brothers, Douglas, Carl, Chester, Glendon and Billie Chandler and three sisters, Viola Tipton, Velma Coates and Mayme Nora Dean.
She is survived by her son Gerald Waldon and his wife Alice of Ball; two daughters, Linda Simpson and her husband Jerry of Shreveport and Ava Sikes and her husband Randy of O'Fallan, MO; three grandsons, Heth Danzy, David Sikes and Shane Waldon and five granddaughters, Daphne Danzy, Teresa Melton, Rhonda Reed, Rachel Ferguson and Jessica Sikes
She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Barry Chandler, David Sikes, Cameron Sikes, Andy Anders, Jim Boren and Ray Coats.
Mary Sue Jackson
Memorial services for Mary Sue Jackson, 84, of Ridgecrest were Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Bro. Whest Shirley, Bro. Dennis Baker and Bro. Charles Bobo officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary Sue Jackson was born on Friday, October 25, 1935 in Ty Ty, GA and passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Riverland Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her father William Willis; mother Agnes Clayton Willis; husband Billy G. Jackson; six brothers and great-grandson Tucker Cross Hinson.
Survivors include two daughters, Billie Byrd and her husband Gary of Natchez, Ms and Penny Whittington and her husband Milton of Natchez, MS; two grandson, Adam Whittington and his wife Abby of Brandon, MS and Tres Atkins and his wife Emily of Natchez, MS; three granddaughters, Ashley Gilbert and her husband David of West Monroe, Kayce Hinson and her husband Brett of Vidalia and Jessica Junkin and her husband Joe of Richland, MS; 11 great-grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, Jackson, Jason, Tayde, Madelyn, Baron, Julianne, Lee, Rowan and Kyler. She is also survived by a host of Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Camelot Leisure Living.
