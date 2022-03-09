Williams Louis Barron
Graveside services for William "Bill" Louis Barron, 79, of Clayton, were held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Harrisonburg Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Sharp officiating under the direction of Comer's Funeral Home.
Bill was born on Sunday, January 3, 1943, in Cash Bayou, and passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, in Clayton.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army During the Korean Conflict.
________________________
John Marlyn Butler
A ceremony celebrating the life of John Marlyn Butler was held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at First United Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs. Graveside service was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS.
Mr. Butler was born in Jena, on October 30, 1938, and passed from this life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Harvest Manor Healthcare Center at the age of 83 years.
He was a resident of Denham Springs, and a past resident of Concordia Parish, a current member of First United Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs, and a former member of Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou, Ferriday. He was a retired barber and an agent with Shelter Insurance. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid guitar player.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin H. Butler Sr., and Isalee Corley Butler, first wife Janie Shirlene Butler, second wife Marcia Butler, brothers Ronald, Ben, and Delo Butler, and a stepson Dale Book Jr.
Survivors include his daughter Cynthia Butler Kelly (Donnie), son Anthony M. Butler (Phyllis), stepdaughters Yvette Estelle (Donnie), Dina Pennington (Rev. Shannon), and Summer Michot (John Eric), siblings Fairlean Cupples, Margie Whatley, Davis Butler (Ann), and Rev. Donald Butler (Margaret), also survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, and some great friends.
Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
_____________________________
Judy Tiffee Cross
Funeral services for Judy Tiffee Cross, 70, of Monterey, were held Monday, March 7, 2022, at Eva Church of God, with Bro. Kevin Sims and Bro. Joey Pepmiller officiating. Interment followed at Tiffee Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Judy Tiffee Cross was born August 2, 1951, in Ferriday, and passed away March 3, 2022, in Ferriday. She was a member and served on the board of Eva Church of God, she loved gardening, flowers, canning, and cooking. Judy was a nurse in many different capacities over a 30-year nursing career. She mentored many young nurses at Cabrini Hospital. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Chloe Cross; her parents, Layne Tiffee and Winnie Tiffee. Judy is survived by her daughters, Allison Ward and husband Sam Ward; daughter, Claire Cross; the father of her children, Butch Cross; grandchildren, Gabriel Herrington, Swingley Thompson, Aubrey Ward, Natalie Ward, and Branch Ward; brother, Tommy "Red" Tiffee, and sister-in-law, Kelly Tiffee. Pallbearers were John Brigman, Darrelle Brigman, Larry Crouch, Jay Tiffee, John Ross Woodruff, Braxton Tiffee, Jesse Tiffee, Cody Wagoner, and Blaine Paul. Honorary pallbearers were Tom Tiffee, Hart Tiffee, Terry Layne Tiffee, Dr. Wayne Watkins, Nolan Tiffee, Randy Folster, Larry Reese, Ronnie Crum, Butch Cross, Dave Fancher, Lancer Thompson, Jared Parker, Jessie Brigman, Dane Paul, Richie Paul, A.J. Smith, Gary Domangue, Ryan Pecanty, Carl Pecanty, Winfield Ward, Cora Jean Reese, and Lisa Foster. To leave an online condolence visit youngsfh.com.
________________________
Linda Mae Blaney
Funeral services for Linda Mae Blaney, 74 of Vidalia, were held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Bro. John Collard officiating. Interment followed at New Pine Hill Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Linda Blaney was born on Sunday, February 22, 1948, in Ferriday, and passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Vidalia. She was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Abundant Life Church, Natchez Ms.
She was preceded in death by her father E.D. Morace; mother Edna Mae Morace; husband James Edward Blaney; sister Mel Vonie Bessonette; step-brother Jule D. Morace; step-sister Judy Bergeron
two brothers, James Morace and Norman E. Morace; grandson James Edward Blaney Brixey.
Survivors include three daughters, Rebecca Faye Garner and her husband Gary of Baton Rouge, Wendy Lee of Vidalia, and Dora Emfinger and her husband David of Ferriday; sister Wanda K Gorton and her husband Jack of Dayton, TX; seven grandchildren, Andy Blaney, Cindy Brixey, Randy Brixey, Kristina Lee, Shannon Owens, Justin Emfinger, and Celeste Emfinger.
She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Justin Emfinger, Randy Brixey, Russell Emfinger, Heath Emfinger, Jessie Lafferty, Justin Poole, Brandon Wright, and Wesley Blaney.
Honorary pallbearers were David Emfinger, Ronnie Blaney, Gary Garner, Charlie Blaney, and Kippy Blaney.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Health Care in Vidalia
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
Rachel O’Bryant Rushing
Graveside service for Rachel O'Bryant Rushing, 85, of Ferriday, were held Friday, March 4, 2022, at Tylertown Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Painter officiating.
Rachel was born on Friday, April 10, 1936, in Tylertown, MS, and passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, going to state fairs, collecting rocks, painting, shopping, and going fishing. More importantly, Rachel loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Smith Rushing; son, Roy Dale Rushing, Sr.; parents, Leslie O'Bryant and Lena Smith O'Bryant; two sisters, Melba Burnthorn and Audine Rushing; and brother, Eldon O'Bryant.
Rachel leaves behind her sister, Shirley Holmes of Tylertown, MS; grandson, Roy Rushing Jr. and his wife Jessica of Ferriday; granddaughter, Tori Rushing of Houston, TX; grandson, Blaise Rushing of Natchez, MS; two great-granddaughters, Lydia Faye Rushing and Lena Cate Rushing of Ferriday; nephew, Daryl Burnthorn; nephew, Donnie Burnthorn; niece, Sheila Stegall; nephew, Keith Holmes; niece, Linda Gayle May all of Tylertown, MS; nephew, Chris Ratcliff of Natchez, MS; nephew, Michael Rushing; niece, Melissa Fortenberry both of Tylertown, MS; and niece, Heather Sheers of Kinwood, TX.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_____________________________
Tanya Jenkins Jeannice
February 24, 1959 – March 3, 2022
Tanya Jenkins Jeannice, beloved wife, mother, Grand Tan, daughter and sister, passed away on March 3, 2022, after a brief illness. Born on February 24, 1959, in Centerville, Mississippi to Bennie Martin Jenkins and Mildred Clark Jenkins, Tanya was a graduate of McComb High School and The University of Mississippi where she received her master’s degree in Childhood Education. While at Ole Miss, she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
After graduation, Tanya moved to the Natchez–Vidalia area to begin her 39-year teaching career alongside her aunt and mentor, Janie Hodges. She began teaching kindergarten at Ferriday Elementary and then moved to Vidalia where she taught at Vidalia Lower Elementary and later at Vidalia Jr. High School. After retiring from Louisiana, Tanya moved to Natchez where she taught at Trinity Elementary and was currently a kindergarten teacher at McLaurin Elementary. She taught hundreds of children, always with enthusiasm, creativity and love. These children represent her greatest professional legacy.
Her joy came from her family and friends. She was the proud mother of Alexa and Stewart; the devoted wife and partner of her husband, Mark; the proud Grand Tan to Hallie, Jake and Lawson; the fun-loving middle child of Bennie and Mildred; and the comic relief to sisters Sonja and Lucy.
Tanya was known for her zest for life. She adored color, glitter, jewelry, Christmas, shopping, singing, giving happies, Ole Miss football, Gail Pittman pottery, Hallmark movies, makeup, Vista Vibe, sharing good morning posts on Facebook and texts, Miss-Lou, and most of all the multitude of people she called her friends.
Throughout her life, Tanya displayed the traits of a true Christian – kindness, generosity, never meeting a stranger, compassion, and a love of the Lord.
Tanya was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ira and Ira Jenkins of Liberty, Mississippi, maternal grandparents, Odis and Lucy Clark of East Fork, Mississippi, and her father, Bennie Martin Jenkins of McComb, Mississippi.
Tanya leaves behind her husband, Mark Jeannice of Natchez; daughter Alexa Mallory Dewey and husband, Chad of West Monroe; son, Stewart Mallory, of Natchez; her mother, Mildred Jenkins of McComb, Mississippi; sisters, Sonja Jenkins of Tupelo, Mississippi and Lucy Sanguinetti and brother-in-law, Jay of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; brother-in-law Joey Jeannice of Lake Charles, brother-in-law Jeff Jeannice and wife, Darlene of Dry Creek; sister-in-law Melody Breaux of Dry Creek; grandchildren, Hallie, Jake and Lawson; nephew, Whit Sanguinetti and wife, Claire of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; niece, Abbie Zimmerman and husband, Kyle of Victorville, California; niece, Olivia Miley and husband Blake of Sumrall, Mississippi; Mark’s daughter, Mallory Jeannice of Lafayette; two great-nephews and a great-niece; an aunt, Ella Jane Hodges of Vidalia, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home with visitation from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by the service in Laird Funeral Home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the University of Mississippi School of Education. Gifts may be made in Tanya’s name to UM Foundation at 406 University Avenue, Oxford, Mississippi 38655 or electronically at umfoundation.com. The family will designate those memorial gifts to early childhood education initiatives.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.