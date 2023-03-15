Joyce Eugenia Wike
Funeral services for Joyce Eugenia Wike, 96 of Lake St. John, were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday John Barker officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Eugenia Wike was born on Sunday, January 9, 1927 in Plain Dealing and passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at her residence on Lake St. John, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Ferriday Church of Christ and so loved her church family which she was a member of for over 80 years. Eugenia was the Librarian for Huntington School and was instrumental in starting the Dyslexia Program in the Ferriday School system. She loved sewing and gardening and was an avid collector of porcelain dolls she adored.
She was preceded in death by her father Leroy Norris; her mother Dovie McKenzie Norris; her husband C. Dale Wike; brother Ardia Norris; sister JoAnne David and two grandsons, Timothy Lowry and Jason Russell.
Survivors include her daughter Dianne Wiley and her husband Lynwood of Lake St. John; son Gary Dale Wike and his wife Mary Jo of Monroe; daughter Gail Lowry and her husband Tim of Plain Dealing; son Douglas Wike and his wife Kimmie of Ferriday; seven grandchildren, Bruce Wiley and his wife Rachel, Stephanie Hawn and her husband Craig, Wendy Wike, Justin Lowry and his wife Courtney, Eric Wike and Natalie Skipper.
She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Bruce Wiley, Eric Wike, Justin Lowry, Bailey Skipper, Stephen Wiley and Morgan Hawn.
Honorary pallbearers were her great-grandsons, Jeremy Wiley, Bruce Wiley Jr., Aiden Wike, Kellan Skipper, Mason Skipper and Jase Wike.
The family wants to thank Sherrie Graves and Demiko Smith for their loving care for Eugenia for the past fifteen months in her home, and the kind and caring people from Enhabit Hospice who were so helpful to her family during her last days.
Mrs. Zella Wright Wynn
(December 16, 1959 - March 10, 2023)
Services for Mrs. Zella Diane Wynn (Wright), 63, of Leakesville, MS, were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. Interment followed at the Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island.
Mrs. Wynn was born December 16, 1959, in Jonesville and passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2023, at her home.
Zella was a devoted military wife to her late husband. She was an avid reader and animal lover with a kind, free spirit. She was an excellent caregiver to family members in need and a motherly figure to many throughout her life. She greatly enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends, and she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lamuel Wynn and her father, Jimmie Wright.
She is survived by the loves of her life, her boys, Justin (Halana) Wynn of State Line, MS and Benjamin (Berenice) Wynn of Belfair, WA; her grandchildren, Bellarose and Lilyeth; her parents, Mary and Wayne Breland of Leakesville, MS; her siblings, Brian Wright of Harrisonburg, Sam (Johnny) Blount of Denham Springs, Robby (Christie) Breland of Sumrall, MS, Chely (Chris) Corman of Nelson, NE, and Anetra (Josh) Deal of Wetumpka, AL; her faithful dog, Baylee; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
