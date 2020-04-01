Christopher 'Chris' Hollins
Christopher 'Chris' Hollins, born in Monroe, native of Ferriday, and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was 58, employed at Georgia Pacific and a graduate of Ferriday High School. He was the beloved husband of Cary Lynn Clark Hollins; a son of Bertha McCraney Hollins and the late Thomas Odell Hollins Sr; father of Hunter Christopher and Kristen Denice; brother of Charles T. Bell, Joan H. (Charles) Bell, Reinetta H. (Willie) Brown, Thomas O. (Francia) Hollins Jr., Michael W. Hollins Sr., Rosa H. Beard, Elgin M. (Mary) Hollins Sr., Arijo Ray Green, and the late Diana Hollins; son-in-law of Celia Bartley Clark and the late Thornton Clark; and brother-in-law of Bernard (Karen) Clark and the late Thornton Clark Jr. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was a member of the Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807, Dr. Mark A. Litt, Pastor.
Viewing will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Hall Davis Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. The family will honor the current protocol implemented by the Louisiana Governor which allows 10 people to view at a time and schedule a memorial service in the upcoming months. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Also in response to the Governor’s protocol, please allow 6 ft spacing between individuals. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Youth Department at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church at address indicated above.
_______________________________
Joe Van Hoover
Arrangements for Joe Van Hoover, 86, of Monterey, are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Joe Van Hoover was born on Sunday, November 26, 1933 in Wichita Falls, TX and passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at River Bridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, with his wife of 38 years, Martie, by his side.
Joe was a superior athlete having made the high school track team after the coach over heard him mock their top runner saying, “I could run faster than that in my street shoes.” He was ordered to prove it and went on to be the only player who double lettered in his freshman and sophomore years and was voted most popular two years in a row. He had his choice of scholarships of boxing, track or football. He attended East Texas State and Mississippi Southern on a track scholarship but soon followed his father and older brother Charles in the oil field where he excelled and became the superintendent for New and Hughes Drilling Company, the largest in the area.
He had a love of fishing and hunting and loved Louisiana, passing his love onto his family. This was a natural transition to working in the catfish and crawfish industry and owning Joe’s Crawfish in Natchez and Vidalia where his reputation was for the best crawfish in the state. Joe coached little league in Ferriday and, along with his brother Charles, was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in Mineola, Texas in 2005.
Joe always said he fell in love with Martie at first sight and loved listening to her sing. His favorite song was Lion in the Winter, which she sang to him a few days before he passed. He will be missed by his wife, family and the many many friends with whom he shared his love of hunting and fishing and who encouraged him through his recent challenges.
Joe is survived by his wife Martie Mierley Hoover of Jonesville; daughter, Robin Decker and her husband Bill of Roanoke, VA; his son Benny Joe Hoover and wife Wanda Sue Wiggins of Savannah, Ga. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Chad Hoover, Jodi Lewis, Nikki Gergacs, Shawn Decker, Jeremy Tarver and Adam Tarver and great-grandchildren, Austin, Casey, Braden, Breanna, Charlee, Gracie, Finley, Cameron, Emily, Kote and Katie.
Also his three nieces, Mitzi Bolyer, Nell Byrd and Kathy Hoover and great nieces and nephews, Deidra Bolyer Gatlin, Jessie Wayne Bolyer, Kristy Edwards, Ginny Cutrer, Renee Cooley, and Jonathan Wilson.
A memorial get together will be announced at a later date when it is safe to gather and celebrate his life.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________________
Dianne Landers
Funeral arrangements for Dianne Spillers Landers who passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Young's Funeral Home.
