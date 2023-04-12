Frank 'Coach' Brocato Jr.
Frank "Coach" Brocato Jr., of Slidell, died peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the age of 85 after a yearlong battle with dementia. He was a native of Ferriday, born on December 15, 1937. Frank leaves behind, to cherish his memories, three children, Anthony Brocato, Blake Brocato (Andrea), and Mitchell Brocato (Krissy); four grandchildren, Caroline, Alexandra, Kate, and Milla; siblings, Gloria and Judy; and a host of extended family and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 29 years, Carolyn Brocato; his son, Phillip Brocato; and his parents, Lydia Marie and Frank Brocato Sr.; and siblings, Joe, Tony, and Trish.
Frank Brocato was a dedicated teacher and coach for 40 years. He wouldn't want anybody to be sad about his passing. He had a lifetime full of achievements and experiences that it would take most people several lifetimes to achieve, but those who knew Frank knew that the things he was the proudest of were being a father, brother, and husband. He was loved dearly by his four sons, four granddaughters, and five brothers and sisters.
The true love of his life was Carolyn. He was so proud to have her as his wife. When she passed in 2002, a very large piece of Frank died with her. He will finally be reunited with her.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Evangeline Baptist Church in Jonesville. Attendees are encouraged to bring any pictures or keepsakes of Frank. Food and drinks will be provided.
________________________
Ryan Godbold
Funeral services for Ryan Godbold, 23, of Natchez, MS will be were held Tuesday April 11, 2023, at Community Chapel Church of God, in Natchez officiated by Bro. Bo Swilley and Bro. Ronnie Randall. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Ryan was born in Natchez, MS on May 5, 1999 and passed away April 5, 2023, in Lafayette. Ryan was passionate about his friends, family, football, and all things outdoors. He was a proud father to a little girl who will carry on all the wonderful things that made Ryan who he was.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Godbold; grandmother, Peggy Burns; grandfather, B.Z. Forman; uncle, Larry “Pud” Forman and cousin, Troy Williams.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Richard Godbold and Pamela Forman Godbold of Natchez; his sister and brother-in-law, Sarah Cangemi and husband, Zack Cangemi of Natchez; daughter, Bexley Godbold of Natchez and her mother, the love of Ryans life, Jacqueline McHale of Natchez; nephew, Weston Cangemi; niece, Wrenley Cangemi; grandmother, Billie Forman of Natchez; two special cousins, Troy Dillon and Ben Forman of Natchez.
Pallbearers were Troy Dillon, Ben Forman, Nick Melton, Bryce Knapik, Nate Nations and Brad Cockerham.
Honorary pallbearers were Tyler Davis and Tony Godbold.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
Tommy Joe Kennon
Memorial services for Tommy Joe Kennon, 36, of Natchez, MS were held Friday, April 7, 2023, at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel with John Crist officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Tommy Joe Kennon was born on October 24, 1986, in Vicksburg, MS and passed away March 31, 2023, in Vidalia.
______________________
Mary Jewel McDonald
Graveside funeral services for Mary Jewel McDonald were held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton with Reverend Larry Foster officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary Jewel was born March 5, 1930, in Plain Dealing, the first child of William Belfer and Thelma Mae Seward Johnston.
She departed this life peacefully at her home of more than 60 years in Newellton on April 9, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.