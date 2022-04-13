Altha Faye Wiley Book Dority
Graveside services for Altha Faye Wiley Book Dority, 88 of Clinton, MS formerly of Larto, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Jack Knapp officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Altha was born on Monday, October 2, 1933, in Larto, and passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
______________________________
Bonnie Rhae Smith Williams
Graveside services for Bonnie Rhae Smith Williams, 79, of Natchez, MS will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Bonnie was born on Saturday, September 5, 1942, in Pineville, and passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in Ferriday. She taught high school math for over 40 years in Ferriday, Vidalia, and Natchez. Bonnie was a member of Ferriday First Baptist Church and Natchez First Baptist Church and was in the choir. She loved cooking and singing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allie Mae Smith and Oliver Smith, and sister, Odell Scroggs.
Bonnie leaves behind her two sons, Greg Williams and his wife Aubry of Memphis, TN, and Kevin Williams of Monroe; sister, Juanita Frazier of Carson City, CO; and seven grandchildren, Julia, Eliza, Edith, Mary Hunter, Mallory, Clay, and Andrew.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Friday, April 15, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your charity of choice, in memory of Bonnie.
______________________________
Charles Eugene Orcutt
Charles Eugene Orcutt, 63 was born on Monday, July 14, 1958 in Jonesville and passed away Friday, April 9, 2022 at his home in Monterey, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Edgar Orcutt; his mother Sadie Watkins Faulkner and a sister Dianne Orcutt.
Survivors include his wife Aggie Rourks Orcutt of Monterey; two sons, Bryan Orcutt and his wife Shida of Sulphur, and Bud Orcutt and his wife Amy of Monterey; a daughter Alisha Evans and her husband Michael of El Paso, TX; two step-sons, Eric Mills and
Ryan Mills both of Shongaloo; two brothers, Henry Cecil Orcutt of Jena, and Squeeky Orcutt of Vidalia; and three sisters, Martha Jean Simmons of Lakeland, FL, Marie Rourks and her husband of Bruce on Monterey, and Eudora Turpin of Monterey.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren
___________________________
Maybelle Wright Wynn
Funeral services for Maybelle Wright Wynn, 89, of Ferriday, were held Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Jeff McClure officiating. Interment followed at Ogden Cemetery in Winnsboro, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Maybelle was born on Saturday, May 14, 1932, in Summit, MS, and passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Alexandria.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Wynn, III; son, William Lamuel Wynn; parents, Irving Wright and Mary Maud William Wright; and three brothers, John William Wright, James Eugene Wright, and Donald Wright.
Maybelle leaves behind her two sons, Benjamin Wynn, IV and his wife Marilyn of Natchitoches, James Irving Wynn and his wife Kathy of Ridgecrest; daughter, Becky Book and her husband Nelson of Vidalia; daughter-in-law, Zella Wynn of Leesville, MS; five grandchildren, Holly Bonnette and her husband Joel, Jamie Hamilton and her husband Joe, Hunter Wynn and Jerry Barnes, Justin Wynn and his wife Halana, and Benji Wynn and his wife Bernice; nine great-grandchildren, Kailey, Eli, Ella, and Kai Bonnette, Allison, Sara, Collin, and William Hamilton, and Bella Wynn; and a great-granddaughter on the way.
Those honoring Maybelle as pallbearers were Joe Hamilton, Joel Bonnette, Hunter Wynn, Jerry Barnes, Eli Bonnette, and Dean Burnette
______________________
Richard ‘Ricky’ Clark Williams
Funeral services for Richard "Ricky" Clark Williams, 67, of Vidalia, were held Friday, April 8, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Pastor Rick Gillespie officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ricky was born on Thursday, June 24, 1954, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Alexandria.
His family was very important to him, but his children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. Ricky loved spending time with his family and friends, especially if a good meal was involved. If the meal wasn't up to his standards he was sure to let you know "what would make it better". Ricky never missed a chance to let his family and friends know he loved them.
Ricky's best days started with a cup of coffee and storytelling with his buddies. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, and being a "pool shark". His greatest accomplishment was his 40-year career in law enforcement. Ricky began as a patrolman, advancing to investigator before retiring as a Police Chief.
Ricky was so loved and will dearly be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Randall; adopted mother/aunt, Lucy Williams; special friend, Pam Webb; and best friend and cousin, Daryl Boles.
Ricky leaves behind his two daughters, Stephanie Lynn Tillman and her husband Daniel and Rikki Ann Williams-Perez; son, Anthony Dale Williams all of Vidalia; two granddaughters, Heather Marie Tillman of Vidalia, and Madison Alexis Pittman and fiance' Drew Powell of Poplarville, MS; two grandsons, Connor Bryce Tillman of Vidalia, and Callon Wade Williams and his mom Lindsay May of Vidalia; three brothers, Ruben Williams and his wife Patsy of Greenwood, MS, Randy Williams and his wife Susie of Natchitoches, and Tommy Clark of Picayune, MS; and six sisters, Johnnie Carnes and her husband Richard of Panama City, FL, Gloria James of Shreveport, Linda Reed and her husband Rick of Lindale, TX, Cecilia Williams of Ferriday, Barbara Sue Norris of Hattiesburg, MS, and Pam Bolton of Hattiesburg, MS.
