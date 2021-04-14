Nellie Faye Blaney
Nellie "Beanie" Faye Blaney, 71, of Clayton, was born on Tuesday, August 9, 1949 in Gilbert and passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by parents, Hazel Wallace Holloway and Woodrow Holloway; sister, Mary Smith; brother, Woody Holloway; and sister, Judy Reed Holloway.
Nellie leaves behind her husband, Ronnie Blaney of Clayton; daughter, Brandi Cirilo and her husband Darrell; son, Beau Sanders both of Clayton; daughter, Ronda Blaney of Marksville and son, Boo Blaney and his wife Stacie of Vidalia; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Encompass Health of Vidalia.
___________________________
James Latrell Carter
James Latrell Carter,78, departed from this life at his home Monday April 5, 2021 in Sicily Island.Visitation was held Friday April 9,2021 at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro. Funeral service was Saturday April 10, 2021 at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Mount Mariah cemetery in Jonesville.
________________
Paul England
Graveside services for Paul Martin England, 60, of Arlington, Texas and formerly of Waterproof (Loamland), who died Friday, April 9, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Loamland Community Cemetery in Waterproof under the directions of Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associate in Ore City, Texas.
____________________
Kimberly Kay Pickering
Funeral services for Kimberly Kay Pickering, 50, of McCall Creek, MS were held Friday, April 9, 2021, at Parhams Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment followed at Parhams Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Kim was born on Tuesday, January 12, 1971 in Abilene, TX and passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at McCall Creek, MS.
_______________
Carolyn Diane Tullos
Memorial services for Carolyn Diane Tullos, 71, of Natchez, MS will be held at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Curtis Gibson officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Carolyn Tullos was born on Saturday, January 7, 1950 in Natchez, MS and passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Merit Health Natchez.
