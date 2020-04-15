Velma Rials Calhoun
Graveside service for Velma Rials Calhoun, 76, of Vidalia, LA were held Monday, April 13, 2020, at Holly Grove Cemetery in Wisner, with Bishop Gary Howington officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Velma was born May 29, 1943 in Wisner and passed away April 8, 2020 in Ferriday. Velma was the youngest of 11 children. She attended Pentecostals of The Miss Lou. Mrs. Velma was known as a person who loved everyone. She was known as "Granny" to many. Velma loved to paint and craft, work in her yard and listen to old country gospel music.
Velma was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Calhoun; parents, Thomas Jefferson Rials and Maudie Elizabeth Martin Rials; seven brothers, Carl Rials, Bee Rials, Thurman Rials, Ferrell Rials, Luke Rials, Hezzie Rials, and J.Q. Rials; and three sisters, Carrie Hawkins, June Rials and Annie White.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Ronnie Calhoun and Melissa Vaughn of Natchez, MS; daughter Carrie Rena Calhoun of Vidalia; niece Sue Freeman of Ferriday. She raised two grandsons, Jay Calhoun and Brittany Kennedy of Vidalia and Casey Calhoun and wife Melissa of Vidalia. Also survived by her grandchildren, Harley Rawles, Owen Currie, Ryland McClung, Watson Calhoun and Macy Chafton.
Honorary pallbearers were Jame Tullos, Jerod Welch, Jeffrey Ferguson, Pate Shirley, Aaron Forbess, Terrance Guillory, and Tommy Rials.
________________________
Alan 'Bud' Cupit
Graveside services for Alan 'Bud' Cupit, 82, of Ferriday were held Monday, April 13, 2020, at South Central Church Cemetery in Wisner, under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mr. Cupit was born November 29, 1937 in Gilbert and died at April 12, 2020 at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday. He was a retired EMT and owner of the Palmetto Properties.
Mr. Cupit was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Beatrice Bradley.
Survivors include his wife Doris Strittman Cupit of Ferriday; one daughter Tammy Denise Able and her husband Leslie Roger Abel Jr. of Port Orange, FL; one sister Mary Lou Cupit of Ferriday; one granddaughter Samantha Nicole Abel of Port Orange and a number of nieces, nephews, cousin and other relatives and friends.
_______________________
Lena 'Joyce' Eames
Graveside service for Lena "Joyce" Eames, 81, of Ferriday, was held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS with Casey Young officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Joyce Eames was born on Monday, October 3, 1938 in Ferriday and passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Wisner.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life Jerry Don Eames, Sr.; parents, Daniel Wilmer Knight and Hazel Cross Knight; and her granddaughter Carley R'enea Eames.
Joyce leaves behind her son Donny Eames and his wife Leslie of Sicily Island; two daughters, Janice Lunsford and her husband Paul of Graham, TX and Terri O'hair and her husband Mark of Lampasas, TX; brother Wilson Knight and his wife Martha of Ferriday; sister Jean Thomas and her husband Dennis of Ferriday; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner for all the love and support they have shown.
___________________________
Gilbert Alvin McMillin
A private graveside service for Gilbert Alvin McMillin, Jr., 70, of Monterey, was held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Lismore Baptist Church, Jonesville, conducted by Bro. Ken Gilmore and under the direction of Church Funeral Services in Baton Rouge. Mr. Gilbert McMillin passed from this life to his eternal home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Jonesville on April 14, 1949.
He was a beloved husband, father and pop to his family. He was loved by his church family and his community.
Gilbert was an active member of Lismore Baptist Church for 49 years where he served as deacon since 1974. He retired from Rowan Drilling Co. after 30 years.
He loved everything sports, but most of all, LSU football and baseball and the Monterey Wolves, especially if Harlie and Rylie were playing. He also loved telling Bible stories to Emmory and Kamrie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Myra McMillin and parents-in-law, Bro. Red and Brownie Shirley.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Linda McMillin; daughter Anita Murray and husband Curtis of Monterey; son Jason McMillin of Jonesville and daughter Crystal Strebeck and husband Layton of Monterey. His precious granddaughters include Harlie, Rylie, Emmory and Kamrie.
He leaves a sister, Geraldine Lawrence of Jonesville, a sister, Vickie Brooks and husband Billy of Pineville; brother, Donald McMillin, of Jonesville; brother-in-law, David Shirley of Baton Rouge; brother-in-law James Shirley and wife Terri Ann of Winnsboro and brother-in-law, Terry Shirley and wife Sheila of Winnsboro. He is also survived by a “special sister and brother-in-law”, Crystal and Reggie Lisemby of Chattanooga, TN and their children, Jacob, Faith, and Judah and grandchild, Gideon.
He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who were honored to call him Uncle Gil, Uncle Gilbert, Pop, or just simply Mr. Gilbert.
Honorary pallbearers will be Trey Boyd, Billy Brooks, David Shirley, James Shirley, Terry Lynn Shirley, Buster Sanson, Randy Cassels, David Powell, Bro. C.D. Beard, Rayford Buckles and Wayne Russell. Honorary pallbearers also include the deacons of Lismore Baptist Church, Ervin White, Roger Ainsworth, Brad Mount, George Book, and the mowing crew of Lismore Baptist Church, Bubba Ames, Jack Mount, Pete Wheeler, Jeff Paul.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful, compassionate employees of All Saints Hospice, Mansura and Scott’s Pharmacy for their excellent care of our loved one.
Memorials may be made to the building fund of Lismore Baptist Church, 3512 Boggy Bayou Rd., Jonesville, LA 71343.
Condolences can be mailed to Linda McMillin, 269 McMillin Rd., Monterey, LA 71354.
Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge 225-293-4174.
__________________
Pamela Ann Webb
Services for Pamela Ann Webb, 65, of Vidalia, will be held under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Pamela Ann Webb was born on Thursday, November 25, 1954 in Natchez, MS and passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria.
_____________________________
Bill White
Graveside service for Bill White, 77, who passed away April 7, 2020, were held April 10th at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
