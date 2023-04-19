A memorial visitation for Judith Carroll, 75 of Vidalia, will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday.
Judith Carroll was born on Friday, December 5, 1947 in Wisner and passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Trinity Medical Center. She was a resident of Vidalia, and a member of Sycamore Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Claudie Mae Tullos and husband, Bobby Carroll.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Patricia Cameron; daughter, Dana Springstead of Morganza, daughter, Melissa Hale of Vidalia, daughter, Sherrye Cupit; son Terry Cupit, son Daniel Cupit, daughter, Sierra Massey, daughter, Kat Massey; grandchildren, Coy Thompson, Leah Whatley (Darryl), Hunter Whatley (Alexis), Makayla Hale (Brayden), Charlotte Warshaw, Elizabeth Warshaw, Danny Cupit, Layten Ledbetter, Ryder Massey, great-grandchildren, Jaylon, Alaiah, Maliah Foster, Darrielle, Lailah Miller, Landon and Lilly Whatley, Mason Thompson, nephew, Craig Cameron, and host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services for Henry David Emfinger, Jr., 49 of Ferriday, were held Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, with Bro. John Collard officiating. Interment followed at New Pine Hill Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Henry David Emfinger, Jr. was born on Thursday, August 9, 1973, in Natchez, MS and went to be with the lord on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home with his family.
