Any Kathleen Dalrymple
Graveside service for Anna Kathleen Dalrymple, 81, of Monterey, was held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Dalrymple Family Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Kathleen was born on Friday, November 1, 1940, in Ferriday, and passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her daughter's home surrounded by loved ones.
______________________________
Janie Marie Fowler
Memorial service for Janie Marie Fowler, 87, of Ferriday, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Pastor Troy Boleware officiating.
Janie was born on Monday, August 27, 1934, in Jonesboro, and passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Ferriday. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and painting. Janie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jaroan Ellis "Sonny" Fowler; parents, Arnold Cle Silcox and Carrie Poe Silcox; three infant children, Jaroan, Janice, and Kenneth Fowler; and brother, William Romand Lawrence.
Janie leaves behind her daughter, Renee Carlton and her husband Billy of Jonesville; son, Kevin Fowler of Ferriday; eight grandchildren, Rachel Smith and her husband Brad Smalling of West Monroe, Wesley Smith and his wife Delanea of Lafayette, Daniel Carlton and his wife Morgan of Lafayette, Sarah Cosper of Vidalia, Christopher Fowler of Shreveport, Steven Fowler of Shreveport, Jonathon Fowler of Ferriday, and Zoe Fowler of West Monroe; and 10 great-grandchildren, Candie, Aidan, and Kian Smith, Hayden, Caleb, and Henry Cosper, Avery and Brantley Carlton, Ryker Arceneaux, and Xander Smalling. She also leaves behind her church family at Sycamore Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will receive friends from 8 a.m. until service time Thursday, April 21, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com
_________________________
Julia Lentz Williams
Funeral services were held for Mrs. Julia Lentz Williams at Homer First Baptist Church, Homer, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with Brother Brian Thurman officiating. Interment followed at Arlington Cemetery in Homer, under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Homer.
Julia was born March 9, 1931, in Tallulah, to Jeter Jordan Rice and Emma Lee Batchler. She went to meet her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 15, 2022, with her family by her side. Her faith and service to the Lord included teaching Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) groups and various church bible study classes. When she lived in Houston, she was a member of the Straight Path Sunday School class at Second Baptist Church. In Homer, she attended First Baptist Church of Homer.
Julia earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Home Economics at LSU where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She met her first husband, Billy Joe Lentz, at LSU. They traveled with Bill’s work and lived overseas with their three children.
She loved to travel around the world. Some of the highlights of her travels included her trip to the Holy Land and being baptized in the Jordan River; taking her children and grandchildren back to Paris, France and Thessaloniki, Greece where her family had lived; and a trip to China with her daughter, Dottie.
In Homer, she belonged to the Athens Garden Club, Homer Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, and also served on the American Cancer Society Board.
In Houston, she married her second husband, O’Banion Williams, Jr. She was welcomed and loved by the Williams family. She cherished her time with O.B.’s children and grandchildren.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Joe Lentz; and her second husband, O’Banion Williams, Jr.; her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Clyde Guthrie; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Anna Rice; and her grandson, Patrick James Harris.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bunol and husband, Noel of Ponchatoula ; son, James Lentz and wife, Debbie of Waterproof; and daughter, Dottie Palmer and husband, Jim of Homer; seven grandchildren, Sharon Frilot and husband, Clif; Lauren Olivier and husband, Beau; Julia Harris; Will Palmer and wife, Kendra; Stephanie Garcia and husband, Andy; Jordan Alcon and husband, Jair; and Jim Lentz; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers were Jair Alcon, Clifton Frilot, Andrew Garcia, Jim Lentz, Beau Olivier, Will Palmer, and honorary pallbearer, David Carpenter.
We offer a special thanks to her caregivers, Frances Lyons and Mary Jenkins, and her beautician, Gwen Cupid.
In lieu of flowers honoring Julia, her family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Homer, Arlington Cemetery, or the charity of your choice.
“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelations 21:4 (NIV version)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.