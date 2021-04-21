Betty Lou Coleman
Memorial services for Betty Lou Coleman, 68 of Jonesville, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville under the direction of Young's Funeral Home
Betty Lou Coleman was born on Friday, April 3, 1953 in Jonesville and passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Jena.
She was preceded in death by her parents,Mr. and Mrs. O.D. Jones; husband David Dunn; husband John Wayne Coleman; three brothers, Daniel Jones, Garland Jones and Ted Jones; two sisters, Peggy Prunty and Katie Jones.
She is survived by three sisters, Mary Jones of Jonesville, Carolyn Faye Sqyres of Jonesville and Nell D'Antonio and her husband Jerry of Zachery; brother Jessie Knight Jones and his wife Kathy of Andover, OH; special niece Katherine Ann Sqyres of Jonesville and special friend Pat Ward of Jonesville.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m until 4 p.m. Saturday May 1, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Jonesville. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_______________________
Roosevelt C. Hymon
Funeral services for Mrs. Roosevelt ‘Rose’ C. Hymon, 88, of Ferriday were held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from the Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial followed at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mrs. Hymon, daughter of Thomas and Bertha Green Cotton, was born in Willits and died at her residence. She was a retired educator for Concordia Parish Schools and a longtime member of Mercy Seat Baptist Church.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Clarence L. Hymon of Ferriday; two daughters, Gaye Nell Hymon-Queen and her husband, Ricci of Atlanta, GA and Cathy LaRose Hymon-Lockett and her husband, Lonnie of Baker; two grandchildren, Juano Queen and his wife, Jessica of Santa Monica, CA and Jared Queen of Atlanta, GA; one great-grandchild, Lourdes Marie Queen of Desoto, TX; two step-grandchildren, Lonnie Lockett of Gonzales and Austin Elliott of Grand Prairie, TX. Also a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
_______________________
Norman Francis Jones
Norman Francis Jones, retired U.S. Air Force, went to be with The Lord and his wife, Ella Ann Jones on April 18, 2021. He passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in Dayton, Ohio at home. He was 87 years old. He is survived by his sister, Doris DeGrandis of Jackson, NJ and his three children, Andy Jones of Atlanta, GA, Angela Jones-Reus of Athens, GA and Sherrie Jones-Tomkins of Dayton, OH. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Comer’s Funeral Home in Ferriday.
__________________________
William Floyd Nelson Sr.
Funeral services for William Floyd “Billy” Nelson, Sr., 80, of Vidalia, were held Monday, April 19, 2021, at The River Assembly of God in Vidalia with Bro. Shawn McMillan officiating. Interment followed at Monclova Cemetery in Waterproof, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Mr. Nelson was born February 26, 1941 in Natchez, MS and passed away April 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
_______________________
Roy Rex Payton
January 12, 19262 – April 17, 2021
Services for Roy Rex Payton, 95, of Natchez, who died Saturday April 17, 2021 in Natchez were held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Parkview Church of God with Pastor Joe Robbins officiating. Burial followed at Lone Pine Cemetery in Eva, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mr. Payton was born January 12, 1926 in Fayetteville, AL the son of Elbert Rex Payton and Cora Lee White Payton.
He served in the Pacific in World War II with the United States Marine Corps during the landing in Okinawa, Japan. After his military service, he went to work for Armstrong Tire, where he retired after 43 years. He and his wife, Maxcine, raised their son Michael who was diagnosed with polio at the age of 18 months until his death at 62 years old. He was a man of many talents, who invented things in order for his son to be able to fully participate with his many cousins growing up.
Mr. Payton is preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Rex Payton and Cora Lee White Payton; brother Denver Payton; his wife of 48 years, Vivian Maxcine Morace Payton, his son, Michael Rex Payton, and numerous sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Lovine Book Morace; cousin Lennie Payton Lofton, special family Daniel and Erica Bumgarner, Karlynn, D.J. and Bella Bumgarner; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
Pall Bearers will be Daniel Bumgarner, Joey Merrill, Dan Merrill, Jeffrey Ferguson, Michael Ferguson and Avery Parker.
Memorials may be made to the March of Dimes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
__________________________
Michael Thornhill
Memorial service for Michael Thornhill, 62, of Vidalia, LA will be held at a later date.
Michael was born on July 8, 1958 in Natchez, MS and passed away April 17, 2021 in New Orleans.
Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday is in charge of arrangements.
___________________________
Benny DeWayne White
Funeral services for Benny DeWayne White, 26, were held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Harvest Baptist church with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe.
Benny, affectionately know as Bob, was born August 6, 1994 in Ferriday and passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his biological father Bennie Griffin Jr.; grandparents, Florence Griffin, Julius ‘Jute’ Griffin; two aunts and nine uncles.
Those left to celebrate his life and cherish his memories are his loving and devoted parents, Otis and Elaine White; one child Layson White; grandmothers, Annie ‘Cooter’ White and Rose Anderson; a special brother Brad Woods and a special sister Quinettie White.
Also, sisters, Tamanika Woods, Rakishi Anderson, Charity Wesley, Demetrice Jefferson, Shaneka Jefferson, BeNyial Griffin and Jasmine Davis; brothers, Deyon White, John Nathan Bates Sr., Otis ‘Bubba’ Jefferson, Bennie Griffin II, LaKendrick Jefferson, Stacy Jefferson, Marques White, TaMarion Griffin, LaQuintis Griffin and Larry Wesley Jr.; aunts, Florence Griffin, Bobbie Jean White, LaShunda White and Delores Nix; uncles, Patrick, Julius, Floyd, David, Michael, Derrick and Billy White, Michael Ray Griffin, Gary, Louis, Tracy Irvin and Tyronne Anderson.
Also sharing his memories are his biological mother Cassandra Anderson, his companion Christina Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Bonell Griffin, James Griffin III, Alex Griffin Jr., John Nathan Bates Jr., Michael Tucker, Louis Anderson, Gary Anderson, and Carlos Plain.
Honorary pallbearers were Layton White, Otis White, Deyon White, Brad Woods, John Nathan Bates Sr., Bennie Griffin III, LaKendrick Jefferson, Stacy Jefferson, Marques White, TaMarion Griffin, LaQuintis Griffin and Larry Wesley Jr.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and prayers to all those who have supported us during this time of loss. The White/Woods Family.
