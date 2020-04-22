John Wiley Keyes
John Wiley Keyes, 80, of Waterproof, was born on May 14, 1939 in Waterproof and passed away surrounded by his family on April 14, 2020, at his residence in Waterproof.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Patton Keyes and Betty Howell Keyes; three sisters, Jean Brady, Shirley Munson, and Laura McPeak and brother Kermit Keyes.
John Wiley leaves behind his loving wife Sandra Keyes of Waterproof; five daughters, Johnna Gandy of St. Joseph, Laura Keyes of Waterproof, Hazel Goodwin and her husband Glenn of Waterproof, Paula Goodwin of Vicksburg, MS and Lea Smith of Waterproof; and his son Walter Keyes II and his wife Sandy of Monterey.
Mollie Elizabeth Swanson
February 08, 1950 – April 17, 2020
Graveside services for Mollie Elizabeth Swanson, 70, of Ridgecrest who died April 17, 2020 in Ferriday were held Tuesday April 21, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Mrs. Swanson was born February 8, 1950 in Crystal Springs, MS, the daughter of Edven Earl Cupstid and Willie Mae Calloway Cupstid.
Mrs. Swanson was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Arthur E. Swanson, Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Geneva Warshaw and husband David of Shreveport, Amanda Coley and husband James of Natchez, MS, and Mary Gorman and husband Michael of Monroe; grandchildren, Hailey Warshaw, Ashley Gorman, Dale Michael Gorman, Bethany Collette, Eva Brasher, Lexi Coley, James Allen Coley and Christopher Coley; great-grandchildren, Arthur Lee Jones, Austyn Brasher, Audrey Brasher, Avery Brasher and Sophia Collette; one sister Beverly Ann Darden and husband Joseph of Vidalia; three brothers, Edward Cupstid and wife Laverne, Richard Cupstid and wife Peggy of Vidalia and David Cupstid and wife Bonnie of Ferriday and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were James Coley, Michael Gorman, David Warshaw, James Allen Coley, Dale Michael Gorman, Christopher Coley and Mark Cupstid.
Honorary pallbearer was Russel Eames.
