Mary Peck Book
Graveside services for Mary Peck Book, 92 of Monterey, were held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Acme Free Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mary Book was born on Saturday, August 31, 1929, in Chattanooga, TN, and passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Ferriday.
_______________________
Ronald Hightower Carpenter Sr.
Graveside service for Ronald "Ronnie" Hightower Carpenter, Sr., 81 of Vidalia, was held Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home Vidalia.
Ronnie was born on Tuesday, March 4, 1941, in Springhill, and passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Vidalia.
_________________________
Rodney Carl Cockerham, II
Services for Rodney Carl Cockerham II were held, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Cornerstone Church, Natchez, MS with Bro. John Barker and Bro. Danny Reed officiating. Interment followed at White’s Ridge Cemetery, Jonesville, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Rodney Carl Cockerham, II, 28, of Jonesville, passed away April 14, 2022. He was a tanker man on a tug boat. He loved musical instruments: drums, guitar, and banjo; he actually loved his job on the water. He loved and was brilliant in science and loved geography, history, traveling as well as working out and building muscles. He loved his precious, dog Skittles and family dog Spot.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Merthyr Reeves Mount, II; first cousin, Merthyr Reeves Mount, III; and grandfather, Ronald Cockerham, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Tracy Mount Abernathy and husband Cy; father, Rodney Carl Cockerham and Felecia; brother, Saylor Surville Cockerham and wife Mallory and nephew Saylor Surville Cockerham, II; sister, Lauren Whitney Cockerham Rachal and husband Eric; and nieces and nephew Kayleigh, Adysin and Brendan; maternal grandparents, M.V. and Ada Mount; paternal grandmother, Ann Cockerham; aunt, June Maranda Mount Herron and husband Heath; first cousins, Heath II, Hayden and Holden, Colby Mount and wife Hailey, Jada Mount; Cheyanna Jacks and boys, Preston Reeves Mount and Karson Vester Mount; uncle Ronnie Cockerham and Kris; aunt, Cindy Doughty and husband Robert and family; cousin, Jeddy Lee Hamilton; uncle, Gary and Debbie Ford; cousins, Labe Ford and Casen Ford; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Colby Mount, Heath Herron II, Hayden Herron, Ty Book, Labe Ford, Jeddy Lee Hamilton and Holden Herron.
Honorary pallbearer was his brother, Saylor Cockerham.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.