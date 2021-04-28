Patsy Matherne Lee
Funeral services for Patsy Matherne Lee, 85, of Waterproof, were held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Larry Walters officiating. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Patsy Lee was born on Friday, September 13, 1935 in Des Allemands and passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. She was a homemaker, long time resident of Waterproof and a member of the Waterproof First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father Albert A. Matherne; mother Gertrude Picou Matherne Comardelle; step-father Clarence Comardelle Sr.; husband Talmadge Claude Lee; son Albert Wayne Lee; great-grandson Joseph Lee Nations; eight brothers, Lionel Matherne, Huey Matherne, Donald Comardelle, Richard Comardelle, Robin Comardelle, Clarence Comardelle Jr., Norman Comardelle and Loveless Comardelle.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Jane Lee Richard and husband Audie and Laura Jane Lee Hancock, all of Waterproof; three sons, Daniel Patrick Lee and husband Robert Howard of Lake Charles, Gregory Paul Lee and wife Vickie of Waterproof and John Michael Lee and wife Lori of St. Francisville; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Jim Bob Hancock, Tyler Hancock, Seth Lee, Robin Richard, Lance Richard and Gregory Lee.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
Glen “Buck” Petty
November 06, 1950 – April 25, 2021
Services for Glen “Buck” Petty, 70, of Ferriday, who passed away at home Sunday, April 25, 2021, surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer, were held Wednesday April 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church Vidalia with Rev. Wes Faulk officiating. Burial followed at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
“I have fought the good fight and I have finished the race. I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7.
Mr. Petty was born November 6, 1950, in Baton Rouge, the son of Rodney E. Petty and Ann Gautreau Petty.
He was a 1968 graduate of Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge. He served in the U.S Marine Corps from 1968 thru 1972. He obtained the rank of Corporal and was awarded several medals and accommodations during Vietnam. He was an avid car collector and loved riding motorcycles.
A faithful Christian and a member of First Baptist Church in Vidalia, he was a loving husband, father and considered by his grandchildren as the Best Paw Paw Ever.
Mr. Petty was preceded in death by his parents and uncle Don Petty.
Survivors include is his wife of 43 years, Jane Schiele Petty; children, Troy Petty and wife Trish of Ferriday, Travis Petty and wife Sylvia of San Antonio, TX, Lessley Petty and husband Rodney Temple of Ferriday; grandchildren, Bobby Petty, Amanda Petty, Jason Petty, Jonathan Petty, Samantha Petty, Amber Petty and Bailey Warden; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Cary Petty and wife Dianna, Steve Petty and wife Laurie; twin sister Gwen Bowles and husband Bob, and sister Cindy Lemoine Mullen and husband Bill; aunt, Willie Petty, Bay Minette, AL and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank longtime friend, Dr. Dennis LaRavia, CTCA of Newnan, GA and Encompass Health and Hospice.
Pallbearers were Bobby Petty, Jason Petty, Jonathan Petty, Marlon Lemoine, Matt Bowles, and Logan Sewell.
Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Dantzler, Bill Lavelle, Bill Hughes, Darrell Anderson, Leslie Floyd, Dennis Whitaker, Doug Warshaw, Johnny Kruse, Archie Curry, and Members of Vietnam Marine SCAMP Unit.
The family appreciates the prayers, love and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Vidalia 100 North Hickory Street Vidalia, LA 71334.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
_____________________
Guy Richard Serio
Funeral services for Guy Richard Serio, 79 of Ferriday, were held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Father John Pardue officiating. Interment followed at Woodlawn Mausoleum, Ferriday, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Richard Serio was born on Friday, April 17, 1942 in Ferriday and passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria. He was a resident of Ferriday and a member of St. Patricks Catholic Church.
