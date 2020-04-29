Catherine Ann Hale
Memorial service for Catherine Ann Hale, 65, of Saint Joseph, will be held at a later date, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. Catherine Ann Hale was born on Monday, October 11, 1954 in Newellton and passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Catherine was so loved and will be missed by anyone that had the privilege of knowing her. She was preceded in death by her father Gene Rushing; her mother Louise Smith Rushing; sister Mildred McDaniel and two brothers, Dalton Rushing and Shorty Rushing. Survivors include her husband Clay Hale of St. Joseph; a son Chad Hale of St. Joseph; a daughter Christina Hale of St. Joseph; two granddaughters, Briana Davis of St. Joseph and Laura Beth Hale of Monroe and one grandson Chris Davis of St. Joseph. She is also survived by a host of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
Maxine Miller Powell
May 28, 1928 – April 25, 2020
Graveside services for Maxine Miller Powell, 91, of Vidalia, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Vidalia were held Wednesday April 29, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Wes Faulk officiating. Services were under the direction of Laird funeral Home.
Mrs. Powell was born May 28, 1928 in White, Arkansas, the daughter of Chas Lee Miller and Ky Jones Miller.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vidalia. She was a registered nurse for 20 plus years and retired in 1996. She loved spending time with her family, working in her yard, painting, reading and sewing.
Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Loyd Powell, Jr. and two brothers, Lemmie Miller and Charles Miller.
Survivors include two daughters, Judy Powell Poole of Austin, TX and Lana Powell Stamper and husband David Stamper of Natchez, MS; granddaughter Rachael Poole Kane and husband Kim Kane of Austin, TX; great-granddaughters, Kye Kane and Ava Kane both of Austin, TX; niece Beverly Miller of Little Rock, AR and nephew Gary Miller of Crossett, AR.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Ed Daly, Gary Miller, Jammie Keating, Andy Anders and Jim Graves.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ed Daly, Encompass Health, Deacones Homecare and Metro Ambulance Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
___________________
Charles Carlton
Charles Carlton, a native of Concordia Parish, was born January 28, 1942 and passed away February 28, 2020.
He is survived by three sons; two daughters; four sisters; two brothers and a host of nieces and nephews.
Young's Funeral Home of Ferriday was in charge of arrangements.
_____________
Tommie Jean Lee Leake
Tommie Jean Lee Leake was born August 12, 1933 in Forest, Louisiana to Clyde and Wilma Lee. She passed away on April 26, 2020, at Madison Parish Hospital in Tallulah after a short illness. She was a native of Newellton and a graduate of Newellton High School.
She was a member of Newellton Union Church, Ladies Auxiliary, and Newellton Garden Club. After high school graduation, she was employed by Tensas State Bank, where she met her husband, Sam Leake, who came to Tensas Parish as a football coach. After their marriage, he became a farmer. They were married for 56 years, until his death in 2011.
TJ, as most knew her, was involved in many things during her life. The ultimate host: July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. The competitor: high school basketball, adult tennis, even her friendly Friday bridge game. The cook: English Pea Casserole, Husband's Delight, Duck Fricassee, Pancakes, and strawberry cake. The florist: centerpieces, church altar flowers, and wedding receptions. She was a social butterfly long before the term existed.
Tommie Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; one son, Sam Otis Leake III (Trey); her parents; one sister, Billie Joyce Lee Watson; and one brother, Bobby Joe Lee.
She is survived by her son Curtis Alan Leake and his wife Traci of Newellton; granddaughter Jordan Shelby Leake; grandson David Ryan Leake and his wife Amber and one great-grandson Carter Alan Leake; her sister Sheryl Lee Kifer of Tallulah. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Young's Funeral Home of Ferriday, graveside services will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton with Reverend Johnny Wilkins officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy Nursing Home and Madison Parish Hospital and also her devoted caregiver, Eloise Flowers.
Memorials may be made to Newellton Union Church, P.O. Box 265, Newellton, Louisiana.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
