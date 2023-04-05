William Herbert Cater, Jr. of Vidalia, was born on Saturday, October 12, 1957, in Natchez, MS and passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home.
Edward Wayne Tarver Sr.
Funeral services for Edward Wayne Tarver, Sr., 78 of Ferriday, were held Saturday, April 2, 2023, at Young's Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday, with Bro. James King and Bro. Bo Swilley officiating. Interment followed at Cypress Grove Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Mr. Tarver, Sr. was born on Sunday, November 19, 1944, in Ferriday and passed away Friday, March 31, 2023.
Shirley Washington
June 3, 1941 – March 26, 2023
Funeral services for Shirley Washington, 81, of Vidalia, were held Friday, March 31, 2023, at Young's Chapel Baptist Church in Vidalia. She was buried beside her husband, Will Washington, Jr. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Visitation was held Thursday evening at the funeral home. Pastor Jarrod Bottley officiated.
Mrs. Washington, daughter of Wilson and Alma Edwards Williams, was born in Vidalia and died at Adams County Nursing Home in Natchez. She was a member of Young's Chapel Baptist Church. She retired after 32 years of service from the Concordia Parish School System as a Food Service Manager at Vidalia Junior High School.
She is survived by one daughter, Grace Woods (Charles) of Natchez; one son, Christopher Washington (Blanca) of Dallas, TX; one sister, Alma D. Wiliams of Las Vegas, NV; a special cousin, Bobbie Nell Kennedy of Vidalia; three grandchildren, BreAnn Dowell of Ft. Wayne, IN, Kristina Washington of Dallas, Jessica Washington of Chicago, IL and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, her former co-workers and students she served at Vidalia Junior High School.
Her husband, her parents, and three siblings, Robert Willilams, Maurice Williams, and Bernadine Leroy preceded her in death.
