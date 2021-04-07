Kristie Wright Fortin
Services for Kristie Wright Fortin will be at 1p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Ridgecrest, with Bro. Cody Wright officiating. Visitation will be from 11a.m. until time of service at 1p.m., Saturday, April 10, at the Church. Interment will be at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Kristie Wright Fortin (Marmee), age 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at home with her loved ones. She was born August 22, 1963, in Baton Rouge, to James and Janice Wright, the oldest of four children.
She was a 1981 graduate of Ferriday High School, in Ferriday. On October 11, 1982 she gave birth to the light of her world, pride and joy: Aaron Lance Wright. Kristie married Roger Fortin on October 14th, 1995, in Ferriday, soon after relocating to Lake Charles. While in Lake Charles, she spent most of her career at Mark Dodge where she built lifelong relationships with her work family, many of whom she loved dearly. Her passion outside of work was helping others. She was an active volunteer at The Whistle Stop, The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation Millennium Park Campaign and with The American Red Cross after hurricane’s Katrina and Rita. In 2015, she and Roger relocated to Kansas City, MO to be closer to their family. While in Kansas City, she worked for Hendrick Automotive where she once again built a strong work family whom she cherished.
Preceded in death by her father James Wright. She is survived by her mother, Janice; her husband of 25 years, Roger; son, Aaron Wright and his wife, Jessica; two grandsons, Rory and Noah; granddaughter, Mila; brother, Jimmy Wright; sisters Pam White and Tessa Harris, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/kristie_wright_fortin or by mail to Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
______________________________
Garry Lee Easter
Graveside services for Gary Lee Easter, 58, who died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Rapides General Hospital in Alexandria, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Joseph.
Burial will be under the directions of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe, Louisiana.
_____________________
Bennie DeWayne White
Funeral services for Bennie DeWayne White, 26, of Ferriday, who died Monday, March 29, 2021, in Lake Charles, at the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital will be held at 3 p.m Saturday, April 10, 2021, at The Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday, with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating.
Burial will follow at the New Light Cemetery in Foules, under the directions of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe.
______________________
Charles Massey Sr.
A memorial service for Charles Massey Sr., 80, of North Carolina, formerly of Ferriday, will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Pentecostals of the Miss Lou.
Mr. Massey was born December 26, 1941 and passed away January 13, 2021.
____________________
Christopher Paul Mills Jr.
A celebration of life for Christopher Paul Mills, Jr., 46, of New Orleans, will be held at Enola in Waterproof, with his family and friends on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest at a later date in Natchez City Cemetery.
Please visit www.youngsfh.com for complete obituary information.
____________________
Clinton Earl Gandy
Graveside service for Clinton Earl Gandy, 93, of Waterproof, was held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, with Bro. Larry Walters officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
James Kirby King
Funeral services for James Kirby King, 66, of Jonesville, were held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Jonesville with Bro. David Carlton officiating. Internment followed at King's Family Cemetery in Stacey under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Kirby was born on Wednesday, September 8, 1954, in Jonesville and passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by those who loved him
___________________
Mimi Sue Watson
Mimi Sue Watson
Private funeral services for Mimi Sue Watson, 89, of Clayton, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home of Ferriday. Mimi was born on Thursday, September 24, 1931 in Beaumont, TX and passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Jonesville. She was a member of Ferriday Church Of Christ and loved worshiping her Lord. Mimi always enjoyed visits from her family and loved them dearly. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will dearly be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Elizabeth McLendon and her sister, Betty Sawyer. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 21 years, Harold Watson of Clayton; daughter, Libby Rankin and her husband Joe of Germantown, TN; three sons, Tim Duncan and his wife Carol of Monroe, Terry Gunter and his wife Annie of Birmingham, AL, and Stephen Gunter and his wife Ann of Houston, TX; two step-sons, Foster Lane Watson and Kenneth Clyde Watson; niece, Kim Clark and her husband Jerry of Vidalia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those honoring Mimi as pallbearers will be Joe Rankin, Stephen Gunter, Tim Duncan, Terry Gunter, and Lane Watson. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Duncan, Lane Watson, Jr., Alan Duncan, Jerry Clark, and Stephen Gunter, Jr. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ferriday Church of Christ or church of your choice. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________________
L Rogers Moreland
Funeral services for L. Rogers Moreland were held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at New Era Baptist Church in New Era. Interment followed at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
L. Rogers Moreland was born on January 25th, 1936 in Monterey, one of two sons, to Clyde and Helen Moreland, he and his brother Leo were inseparable. Rogers was quite the high school athlete, playing both baseball and basketball.
He attended Louisiana State University and earned an electrical engineering degree in 1957. With outstanding academic credentials, he began his exceptional career in the oil and gas industry before transitioning into the aerospace industry. Having worked on booster rockets for space flight, including the early Apollo missions, he was a true rocket scientist.
In 1967, Rogers decided to move back to his roots, joining his father and brother in the farming industry. He built a home next to his parents and within a mile of his brother, raising four children with his wife, Mary.
Never fully retiring, he farmed for the rest of his life and was surrounded by family, who he valued above all else. He passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2021. Rogers is survived by his children, Denise Zuccaro, Melanie Hartmann, David Moreland, and Kenneth Moreland. He adored his eight grandchildren, Steven, Jonathan, Christina, Stephanie, Jennifer, Jacob, Zachary, and Lauren, and his two great-grandchildren, James and Caroline. He will be dearly missed, every day.
________________________
William Miles Smith
Funeral services for William Miles Smith, 82, of Ridgecrest, were held Monday, April 5, 2021, at Sycamore Baptist Church with Bro. Richard Cullum and Bro. Troy Boleware officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jena, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
William was born on Friday, May 6, 1938 in Jena and passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at his home. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Rose Boyd Smith; parents, Gerald Clifton Smith and Zelma Inez Smith; sister, Geraldine Lucille Smith; and two brothers, Carl Raymond Smith and Howard Bolton Smith.
William leaves behind his wife, Mary Ann Ables Smith of Ridgecrest; four sons, Thomas Clifton Smith and his wife Karen of Jena, Bradley Myles Smith and his wife Susie of Pollock, Howard Glenn Smith and his wife Misty of Manifest and William Ethan Smith and his wife Katie of Boyce; three sisters, Polly Smith Duncan, Mary Louise Norris, and Esther Marie Bacle and her husband Joe all of Jena; nine grandchildren, Brandon Joel Smith, Dakota Lane Smith, Rachel Ann Smith, Shannon Rose Smith, Howard Glenn Smith, II, Connor Boyd Smith, Jacob Michael Smith, Madeline Rose Smith, and Carson Reid Smith; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Those honoring William as pallbearers were Brandon Joel Smith, Dakota Lane Smith, Connor Boyd Smith, Howard Glenn Smith, II, Kristopher Gerald Bacle, and Wesley Douglas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Michael Smith and Carson Reid Smith.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________________
Alyne Crouch White
Funeral services for Alyne Crouch White, 86, of Mayna, were held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Mayna Church of God with Bro. Jason Wiley and Rev. Lloyd Trisler officiating. Internment followed at Palo Alto Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home of Jonesville.
Alyne White was born on Wednesday, July 11, 1934 in Eva and passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at LaSalle Nursing Home. She was a resident of Mayna and a member of Mayna Church of God where she loved working in various roles throughout her life time, She was known in the Community as a hard worker. Alyne loved working in her garden, working in her yard, loved her grandchildren and especially loved watching their ballgames. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy!
She was preceded in death by her father Isaac Crouch; mother Maggie Thompson Crouch; husband Lester J. White; great-granddaughter Dylan Wiley; three sisters, Carol McKey, Anita Poole and Mabel Ratcliff;
four brothers, Herbert Crouch, Gene Crouch, Amos Crouch and Rodney Crouch
She is survived by two daughters, Clara Wiley and her husband Jerry,Rhonda Wilson and her husband Kyle; a son James White and his wife Sandy; four grandsons, Jason Wiley and his wife Alecia, Jeremy Wiley, Jack Little and his wife Jimmie Jo and Evan White; five great-grandchildren, Katelyn Wiley, Ashlyn Wiley, Cameron Wiley, Savannah Little and Audrey Little; special sister-in-law Mary Belle White and special friends Joe and Neva Ivey
Pallbearers were Jason Wiley, Jeremy Wiley, Jack Little, Evan White, Jerry Wiley, Kyle Wilson, Bill Wiley and Joe Duncan.
Honorary pallbearers were her nephews, Jackie McNeely, Glenn McNeely, Shelby Trisler and Joe Ivey.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers at LaSalle Nursing Home and All Saints Hospice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.