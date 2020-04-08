Lula Jackson Freeman
Mrs. Lula Jackson Freeman was born November 28, 1929 to the union of Pearl Green and James Jackson in Frogmore. On April 3, 2020 God reached down in one of His many gardens and pick a Beautiful flower, which He called by name Lula Jackson Freeman “He said come home and take your rest” She passed away peacefully at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center. She was 90, a native of Frogmore.
Graveside services, conducted by Elder James Devine, were held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Mt. Beulah Church Cemetery, under the direction of MJR Friendly Service Funeral, Denham Springs.
Mrs. Freeman accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a Faithful member of the St. James Baptist Church, Frogmore, under the leadership of Pastor L.B. Oliver. After moving to Baton Rouge, with her daughter, she fellowship at The Greater Risen Sun Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Randall Ellison.
Mrs. Lula Freeman Loved her Family, but above all she loved the Lord. She was a very Unique person with a soft voice and a Beautiful smile. One of God’s own special creations who lived a life full of love for all mankind.
Lula Freeman Loved to work in her garden. Whether she was working with her flowers, or vegetable garden she would treat each with much love. No matter what she was doing, watering the plants or just holding a conversation with each.
Lula Freeman loved life; she loved to talk; watch game shows and work her Biblical word search. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting. However, making pillows for her grands, great-grands and great-great-grandchildren was always a happy time for her. Everything she did was with love.
She leaves to cherish her Memory eight children, Harvey (Anniet) Freeman Sr., Baton Rouge, Doristine (William) Patrick, Baltimore, Md., Velma (Larry) Anderson Mansfield, OH, Diane Forkner, Baton Rouge, Deridra Freeman Monroe, Calvin (Kasey) Freeman Benton, Sharon (Willie) Harrell, Garland, TXand David (Joyce) Freeman, Baton Rouge and a grandson whom she helped raise, Christopher (Sharicka) Freeman, Houston, TX; one daughter-in-law Francis Freeman, Ferriday; 32 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl Green and James Jackson; husband Calvin C. Freeman Sr.; son James Freeman; son-in-law John Forkner and a great-great grandchild.
Stephen Davis McClatchy
A private graveside service for Stephen Davis McClatchy, 65, of Ridgecrest, will be held under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Stephen Davis McClatchy was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1954 in Natchez, MS and passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in Vidalia. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all the friends, family and players who loved Coach McClatchy.
While attending Louisiana Tech, he was a member of Sigma Nu where he served as Chaplin. He finished Louisiana Tech in 1976 and started coaching and teaching. While working, he received his Masters from Oral Roberts University. He coached and taught in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. He retired after 40 years in the school system.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Lee McClatchy Jr.; mother Gertrude Davis McClatchy and an infant brother.
He is survived by a brother Robert McClatchy and his wife Sherrie of Natchez, MS; a sister Vivian McClatchy Stage and her husband Randy of Cordova, TN; three nephews, William Robert Stage and his wife Tracie, Terry Lee Stage and his wife Janie and Joseph Travis McClatchy; two nieces, Lydia Ann McClatchy and Kate Lee McClatchy.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Faye Louise Fletcher
Private graveside services for Faye Case Fletcher, 77, of Clayton, are being handled under the direction of Comer Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island.
Mrs. Faye Case Fletcher was born February 11, 1943 in Ferriday and passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Clayton.
