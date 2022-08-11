Joe Pasternack, Jr.
Joe Pasternack, Jr. was born on August 1, 1932, in Ferriday and passed away on August 10, 2022. The son of Agatha and Joe Pasternack Sr. (deceased), the Pasternacks lived in Ferriday for over a generation and played a central role in the community.
Joe graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1954. Joe was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Following graduation, Joe joined the United States Air Force where he served as a Deputy Finance Officer at Edwards Air Force Base in California. After serving his country, he returned to Ferriday and joined his father in the family business, the Pasternack’s Store.
In 1972, he married Sarah Teles. The family then moved from Ferriday to New Orleans, Louisiana. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sarah Teles Pasternack, their son Joe Pasternack III (Lindsay), and grandchildren, Joe Pasternack IV, Lilly Rose Pasternack, Max Saltz, and Sarah’s daughters Leslie Mcgavran (Greg), Paige Lubritz (Randy) and Jody Dorsey (Bren), and a devoted circle of friends.
Joe spent his life successfully building and operating businesses. He operated the family business for over 20 years before moving to New Orleans. In 1958, Joe was elected to the Board of Directors for Concordia Bank and Trust Company and later would become Chairman of the Board. After 50 years of service, he retired from the Board in 2008. In the early ’80s, he built Pasternack’s Mini Storage, a self-storage facility in Metairie which continues to operate today.
Always active in the community, Joe volunteered in multiple capacities, including as President of the Ferriday Chamber of Commerce, President of the Rotary Club of Ferriday, the Board of Temple B'nai Israel in Natchez, President of the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana (JEF), the Boards of Willow Wood Jewish Home, Jewish Children’s Regional Service, and the Goldring-Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life. He received the Young Family Award for Professional Excellence for his years of service and leadership with the JEF.
The Family would also like to thank Joe’s wonderful caregivers including Doris Mesias and Jannel Edwards and many others.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Jewish Endowment Foundation, One Galleria Blvd., Suite 1040, Metairie, Louisiana 70001, or the charity of your choice.
A memorial service will take place for family and friends at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 12 at Touro Synagogue, 4238 St. Charles Avenue.
Charles W. Buckles
Charles “Charlie” W. Buckles, 71, of Ferriday, was born on March 12, 1951, and passed away on August 5, 2022. A memorial service is scheduled for a later date. After graduating from Ferriday High in 1969, he joined the United States Army and attended Basic Training at Fort Polk. Charlie served during the Vietnam War for several months and received a Vietnam Service Medal. He also received the Expert Shooter M-16 Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, James Osborn Buckles and Stella Evelyn Till; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte Ann Youngblood and Edward Youngblood; sister, Mary Elizabeth Moment; and niece, Kimberly Michele Youngblood.
Charlie is survived by his brother, Rayford Buckles, and his wife, Gloria Buckles. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.youngsfh.com
Lushia Mae Evans
Funeral services for Mrs. Lushia Mae Evans, 79, of Ferriday, were held Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from the Shady Acres Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Ferriday. Burial followed at the church cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Bro. Bobby Ratcliff officiated.
Mrs. Evans, daughter of Burton and Beatrice Harvey Mott, was born February 26, 1943, in Zavalla, TX, and died at her residence on August 7, 2022. She was a retired CNA, a homemaker, and a faithful member of Shady Acres Apostolic Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by her family, three children, Johnny Evans and his wife, Melissa; Donna Wilson and her husband, Paul; Tammy Taylor and her husband, Tommy all of Ferriday; her beloved 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also her siblings, Johnny Mott of Wildsville; Royce Mott and his wife, Ruth; Delorice Carter all of Acme; Annie Cay of Jonesville; Inez May and Glenda Nolan both of Sicily Island; Nelda Trotter of Ferriday.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny L. Evans two great-grandchildren, Maxx Harstad, and Asher Taylor; her parents, and a number of siblings.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
Smiley Michael Harrell
Memorial services for Smiley Michael Harrell will be held at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Smiley Harrell was born on August 29, 1964, and passed away Friday, July 29, 2022.
Sylvia Ann Gautreau
Graveside services for Sylvia Ann Gautreau, 85 of Jonesville, were held at Gautreau Family Cemetery on Saturday, August 6, 2022, with Bro. Matthew Murrel officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Sylvia Ann Gautreau was born on Thursday, August 13, 1936, in Pineville, and passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday.
