Alicia Renee Green
January 15, 1993 - August 7, 2021 Funeral services for Alicia Renee Green, 28, of Ferriday, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Word of Faith Ambassadors Worship Center, 903 Louisiana Avenue in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, August 12, at the funeral home. COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED. Miss. Green, daughter of Dyron Johnson and Alice Green, was born in Pineville and died at Merit Health Natchez in Natchez, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: one child, Estelliah Green of Ferriday; her biological mother, Alice Green; two sisters, Zenobia Green and Dykeisha Green; her adopted sisters, Bridget Lewis all of Ferriday; Brandy Davis of Daleville, AL; a number of aunts, uncles and other relatives and many, many friends. Preceding her in death are her father, and her adopted mother, Estella Bloodsaw. Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
______________________________
Burley Oliver House Jr.
Funeral services for Burley Oliver House, Jr., 88 of Jonesville, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Jonesville with Bro. Todd Whittington and Bro. Lloyd Trisler officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville. Burley House, was born on Friday, May 26, 1933, in Epps and passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 in Jonesville.
___________________________
Austin Blair Wilson
Memorial service for Austin Blair Wilson, Jr., 57, of Ferriday, will be held at a later date.
Austin was born on Saturday, October 12, 1963 in Natchez, MS and passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at his home in Ferriday.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
___________________________
RICHARD WHITE
AUG. 16, 1948 AUG. 5, 2021 Funeral services for Richard White, 72, of Vidalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Harvest Baptist Church under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, August 13, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL STRICTLY ENFORCED. Mr. White, son of Joseph and Martha Lewis White was born in Ferriday and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. He was retired from the Concordia Parish Police Jury as a heavy equipment operator. He was also a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Ferriday. His memories will be cherished by his devoted wife, Sherry Prater White of Vidalia; two sons, Dr. Derrick White and his wife, LaKisha of Lafayette and Al Demondria White of Ferriday; his step-mother, Dorothy White of New Orleans; two god children, Brandy Martin of Ferriday and Andrea Martin Williams of Natchitoches; two brothers, Chris White and Emmanuel White both of New Orleans; one sister, Penny White of Shreveport. Also five grandchildren, JaJuan Harbin of Louisville, KY, Jahquil White of Monroe, Xavier White, Tianaye White, Derrick White, Jr. all of Lafayette; four great-grandchildren, Al Harbin, Carman Harbin, Jaden Harbin and Isaiah Harbin all of Louisville, KY. Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences can be sent to www. concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
