Patricia Gillespie Martin
Graveside services for Patricia Gillespie Martin, 73, of Deville, were held Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island with Donald Money officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Patricia Gillespie Martin was born on Wednesday, September 18, 1946 at Cash Bayou, and passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence. She loved animals, especially her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, S.D. Gillespie and Lovis Tiffee Gillespie; two brothers, Charles Gillespie and Harry D. Gillespie; two sisters, Jeannie Hayes and Sharon Hedrick; and a nephew Michael Hedrick.
Patricia leaves behind her four sisters, Anita Alexander, Helen Smith, Barbara Lee and her husband John and Diane Gillespie; brother Dwight Gillespie, Sr. and his wife Janice; niece Michelle Gillespie and nephew Shannon Gillespie.
Those honoring her as pallbearers were Dwight Gillespie, Jr., Seth Lee, Colby Lee, Donnie Owens, Ronnie Owens and Jason Money.
Honorary pallbearers were Shannon Gillespie, Tommy Lowry and Jerry Ziegler.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________________
Marion Rose Peters
Marion Rose Peters, age 89, passed away at her home in Allen, Texas, surrounded by her family on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born Marion Rose Butler on July 25, 1931, in Natchez, Mississippi, where she graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949 and worked for Coca-Cola as a bookkeeper. On January 5, 1957, she married the love of her life, Arthur Peters, in Natchez and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she had her three sons and two daughters : John Peters, Michael Peters, Mary (Peters) Shea, Arthur Peters Jr., and Ann Marie (Peters) King. Marion subsequently lived in Mesquite, TX, Leesburg, VA, Waterford, Virginia, and Texas. Her greatest devotions were to her faith and her family. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and sister.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents Elbert E. and Margaret B. Butler, husband Arthur Peters, brother Elbert and sister-in-law Caroline Butler, sister Margaret “Pete” Bowlin, sister Bernadette “Wunky” and brother-in-law Skip Martin, and daughter-in-law Linda Peters. Besides her children, she is survived by her brother John Allen and sister-in-law Pat Butler, brother Dickie and sister-in-law Gloria Butler, brother Bruce and sister-in-law Dianne Butler, sister Ann Marie Butler, and brother-in-law Clarence Bowlin. Marion leaves behind two sons-in-law Patrick Shea and Jeremy King; two daughters-in-law Staci and Cindy Peters; ten grandchildren and two grandsons-in-law Connor and Sarah (Peters) Love; Colson and Victoria (Peters) Brandt; Anna Claire, Joseph, Jackson and Abenet Peters; Conner and Emma King; Maddie and Ellie Shea; and two great grandchildren, Jude and Jameson Brandt.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Allen, Texas, with Farther Andrew Semler officiating, with a later burial in Leesburg, Virginia beside her beloved husband. The family greeted friends during a “come and go” visitation on Wednesday evening, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home. A Rosary service was held at 6:30 p.m. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing. The family greeted visitors again at church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The Peters family would like to extend our gratitude to family and all the caretakers that have lovingly served her the last few years.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marion’s name to the HER Foundation at www.HelpHER.org. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
