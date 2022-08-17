Charles Hayes Jr.
Funeral services for Charles Hayes, Jr., 82, of Ferriday, were held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 15 2022 from the New Morning Star Baptist Church in Ferriday. Burial followed at the Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Pastor Danny Lewis officiated.
Mr. Hayes, son of Charles, Sr, and Pearline Washington Hayes, was born in Ferriday on Nov. 23, 1939, and died on August 9, 2022, at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. He retired from the Concordia Parish Police Jury as a heavy equipment operator. He was also a member of New Morning Star Baptist Church.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Iantha White Hayes; one son, Samuel Edwards, both of Ferriday; five daughters, Sharon Davis of Ferriday, Christine Davis of Natchez, Theresa Bledsoe and Terri Lewis both of Houston, TX, Dana Morales of Baton Rouge; one brother, Steve Hayes of Cleveland, OH; a grandson he raised, Pastor Danny "Tron" Lewis of Ferriday and a host of other grand and great-grandchildren.
Also his good friends, Leroy Henderson of New Orleans, and Henderson Cook and his wife, Doretha of Ferriday.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a son, Daniel Edwards.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
Christopher Howard King
Memorial services for Christopher Howard King, 62 of Lake St. John, will be held at a later date under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Christopher Howard King was born on Thursday, February 11, 1960, in New Orleans, and passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, on Lake St. John.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
Jack Taylor Milligan
Funeral services for Jack Taylor Milligan, 85 of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Vidalia with Bro. Whest Shirley officiating. Interment followed at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's of Vidalia.
Jack was born on Sunday, September 6, 1936, in Vidalia and passed away Friday, August 12, 2022.
Joe Pasternack, Jr.
Joe Pasternack, Jr. was born on August 1, 1932, in Ferriday and passed away on August 10, 2022. The son of Agatha and Joe Pasternack Sr. (deceased), the Pasternacks lived in Ferriday for over a generation and played a central role in the community.
Joe graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1954. Joe was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. Following graduation, Joe joined the United States Air Force where he served as a Deputy Finance Officer at Edwards Air Force Base in California. After serving his country, he returned to Ferriday and joined his father in the family business, the Pasternack’s Store.
In 1972, he married Sarah Teles. The family then moved from Ferriday to New Orleans, Louisiana. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sarah Teles Pasternack, their son Joe Pasternack III (Lindsay), and grandchildren, Joe Pasternack IV, Lilly Rose Pasternack, Max Saltz, and Sarah’s daughters Leslie Mcgavran (Greg), Paige Lubritz (Randy) and Jody Dorsey (Bren), and a devoted circle of friends.
Joe spent his life successfully building and operating businesses. He operated the family business for over 20 years before moving to New Orleans. In 1958, Joe was elected to the Board of Directors for Concordia Bank and Trust Company and later would become Chairman of the Board. After 50 years of service, he retired from the Board in 2008. In the early ’80s, he built Pasternack’s Mini Storage, a self-storage facility in Metairie which continues to operate today.
Always active in the community, Joe volunteered in multiple capacities, including as President of the Ferriday Chamber of Commerce, President of the Rotary Club of Ferriday, the Board of Temple B'nai Israel in Natchez, President of the Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana (JEF), the Boards of Willow Wood Jewish Home, Jewish Children’s Regional Service, and the Goldring-Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life. He received the Young Family Award for Professional Excellence for his years of service and leadership with the JEF.
The Family would also like to thank Joe’s wonderful caregivers including Doris Mesias and Jannel Edwards and many others.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Jewish Endowment Foundation, One Galleria Blvd., Suite 1040, Metairie, Louisiana 70001, or the charity of your choice.
A memorial service was held on Friday, August 12 at Touro Synagogue, 4238 St. Charles Avenue.
Michael Hootsell Coldiron
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Michael Hootsell Coldiron, 70 of Clayton, were held Monday, August 15, 2022, at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, with Bro. Tommy Barron officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Michael was born on Wednesday, July 16, 1952, in Ferriday, and passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Michael was a brick mason who worked alongside his father and brother for many years. He was an outdoorsman, meaning he was happy any time he was outdoors. From deer hunting to fishing or dove to duck hunting, he was at peace and at home in the great outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobby and Jeanne Coldiron, and brother Billy Coldiron,
Michael leaves behind his sons, Dean Coldiron and wife Sarah of Elizabeth City, NC, and Michael G. Keyes, Sr. of Waterproof; sister, Memory Jean Britt and husband Edwin of Newellton; nephews, Jeff Britt, and Jay Britt, and grandchildren, Carl Service, IV, Ryan Service, and Michael G. Keyes, II, He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Those honoring Michael as pallbearers were David Meyers, J.D. Martin, Dusty Fulford, Lil Jason Martin, Britt Coldiron, Elliot Britt, Wayne Nelson, and Billy Mitchell
Honorary pallbearers were Harold Cowan, Jeff Britt, Jay Britt, Howard Graves, and Steve Hill.
Sadie Pearl Gilmore Jones
Funeral services for Sadie Pearl Gilmore Jones, 96, of Clayton, were held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Jerry Sharp officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Sadie was born on Friday, January 15, 1926, in Columbia and passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Vidalia. She was the sweetest and most loving woman you'll ever meet. Sadie was 96 & 1/2 years young and never missed a thing. She loved her family more than anything. Cooking and flowers came in a close second. She loved to have all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grands all around her while she was cooking and preparing meals. Sadie never cooked just one of anything, but several of everything.
She had one of the sharpest minds and a witty sense of humor. Sadie had a heart of gold and always thought about and did for others above herself. Whenever she cooked meals around the holidays, she always sent food to many of the elderly and shut-ins around the town and community. She lived for her family and friends. Sadie served her community well and long-term. She worked tirelessly for 52 years for the Town of Clayton as the Town Clerk and retired at 89 years young. She always made sure her accounting ledgers were in balance. In 2010, Sadie was awarded Office Person of the Year for North Louisiana in recognition of her Outstanding Office Management. She was a valuable employee and friend to all. She also loved the Lord and tried to always attend church when physically able.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood S. Jones; parents, Alfred Drake Gilmore and Julia Duff Gilmore; uncle, Jim Gilmore; brothers, Elton, Peewee, AD, Ray, and Mickey Gilmore; sister, Frances Elliott; daughter-in-law, Jackie Jones; and son-in-law, Carson Smith.
Sadie leaves behind her sons, Dennis Elwood Jones and Gary W. Jones and his wife Naomi; daughter, Sharon K. Smith; brother, James "Jim" Gilmore; grandchildren, Brent Smith and his wife Rosalie, Tanya Richardson and her husband Brand, Celeste Generes and her husband Val, Garrett Jones and his wife Marlee, Brandon Smith and his wife Lanette, and Ty Smith and his wife Lisa; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Madeline, Jones, Julia, Anna Grace, Olivia, Molly Kate, Maddie, Brooks, Maggie, Canyon, and Oakley.
The family would like to express a special thanks for all their help throughout the years to Rodney Hall, Butch Graves, Sally Washington, Peggy McCall, Betty Wright, Shelby Rice, Linda "Boo" Knight, Sandy Clayton, Vanessa Reynolds, Ben Reynolds, Faye Richardson, Janette Minor, and Dr. Kevin Ingram.
Those honoring Sadie as pallbearers were Ricky Merritt, Tommy Milligan, Brandon Smith, Ty Smith, Brand Richardson, and Val Generes.
Honorary pallbearers were Chris Calcote, Billy Smart, and Wilbur Washington.
Si Brannon Robinson
Funeral services for Si "Sonny" "Si B" Brannon Robinson, 88 of Jonesville, were held Friday, August 5, 2022, at Evangeline Baptist Church in Wildsville, with Bro. Dennis Baker officiating. Interment followed at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Si Brannon Robinson was born on Saturday, February 3, 1934, in Winnsboro and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by those who loved him.
Norma White
Funeral services for Norma White, 81 of Jonesville, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Jonesville under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Mrs. White was born October 2, 1940, and passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Jonesville from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 19. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
