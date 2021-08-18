Jesse Walter (J.W.) Calhoun
Graveside services were held for Jesse Walter (J. W.) Calhoun, who slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God, on Friday, August 13, 2021 in the Calhoun Bend Family Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Pastor John Rushing officiating. J.W. was born in Mayna, Louisiana, at his maternal grandparents, Walter and Minerva Trisler's home, on March 1, 1934 to Rodney Lavere (B.B.) and Maude Virginia (Betsy) Trisler Calhoun. He was a 1952 graduate of Monterey High School and attended LSU in Petroleum Engineering until he followed his dream and returned to Calhoun Bend to become a fifth-generation farmer, on this land. He was married in May, 1955 to, Bobbie Bass Calhoun. With a crop in the field in 1956, he was drafted to serve in the military. Receiving a deferment until he could harvest, he was inducted in January, 1957, in the United States Army. After training, he was assigned to duty in Rapid City, South Dakota and was stationed on Ellsworth Air Force Base in an anti-aircraft unit, the 531st AAA Battalion, which was being converted to guided missiles, which was the first in the nation, at the time. Ellsworth was a Strategic Air Command (SAC) base, providing important missile defense of the United States. He served in operations and intelligence. During this time, J.W. began a life-long passion of documenting his life and the lives of his family and friends with home movies. One of his favorite subjects was filming his farming operation. He has movies of the crops, equipment, and methods used in agriculture from the 50's until modern times. During these years, he was a member of the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, the Louisiana Soybean Association, and was a life time member of the National Rifle Association. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Monterey. In 1966, he was elected to the Concordia Parish School Board and served for twenty-eight years, where he helped guide the system through growth and the tumultuous years of integration. He served many terms as the President of that body.
During all the many years of his farming, he documented the weather each day. He could tell you how many inches of rain fell on which piece of property, the temperature, the weather conditions, or any important event by looking at one of his many calendars. J.W. prided himself on the precision and appearance of his land. He employed many young men on his farm and he tried to impart his knowledge and share his wisdom of farming to them. He wanted straight rows, precise drainage, and clean turning rows. Farming was not only his livelihood, but one of his only hobbies. J.W. tackled each job "with the fervor of a rookie ball player," as quoted many years ago in a newspaper article. One may not have agreed with or even wanted his opinion, but it was going to be given. There was the right way, the wrong way, or the "J.W. way" to doing things. As a young man, he practiced and loved pitching and he and his teammates would pitch and catch during school recess. He was scouted by a Yankee scout, but was told he was too small to play major league baseball, but that didn't dampen his enthusiasm or love of the game. Many Sunday afternoons were spent in Island Bayou playing with family and friends. J.W. accepted the Lord Jesus Christ when he was in the Eighth grade and was in Mrs. Ola White's Sunday School class at Mayna Church of God. He was a student of the Bible and loved his Sunday School classes. J.W. loved his family and enjoyed learning and studying the history and the genealogy of the Calhoun family. He had listened to older family members, all of his life, and he loved to recount the stories of his youth. In latter years, much effort was put into documenting his version of the oral history of Calhoun Bend and his forefathers and he was adamant that the Calhoun Family have a cemetery. To that end, he donated the property so family members could be buried and stay at home. He felt it was important for the younger generation to understand what had been sacrificed and worked for, by the older generation, to pass on to the future generations.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Budrow Bass, Jr., sister-in-law, Peggy Bass Stone and her husband, Bill, and sister-in-law, Retha Bass.
Leaving behind to cherish the many memories are his wife, of sixty-six years, Bobbie, his daughter, Penny Lee, her husband, Rod, and their children and grandchildren, Fred Rodney, Jr., his wife, Brittany and their son, Trace Rodney, daughters Betsy Lee and Ginny Calhoun Daggett. His son, Jesse Walter, Jr. and his wife, Susan, their sons, Jesse, III, Curtis Zackary and his wife Sarah, and their daughters, Morgan Andrews (Mac) and Claire Elizabeth, and Nicholas Alexander Calhoun. His son, Nathan Patrick and his wife Monica, and their children, Nathan Patrick, Jr. and his wife Noelle, Abigail Brianna and fiancé, Caleb Burkhart, Gabrielle Victoria Hope and her husband, Harrison Mohl. He leaves behind his sister Enola Faith Calhoun Young and her husband, Richard (Dick), Riley Lee and his wife, Lynda Moreland Calhoun, and his brother Rodney Bee and his wife, Mary Keeth Calhoun. Brothers-in-laws, Charles Bass, Dale Bass and his wife, Melvia, Georgia Bass Netherland, Dimple Bass Cooper and her husband, Kenneth, Shelia Bass Mayo and her husband, Everett, and Mark Bass and his wife, Alyene, in addition to his many nephews and nieces. He is, also, survived by two maternal aunts, Juanita Trisler Paul and Faith Trisler Gemar and many other extended family members and friends and his faithful dog companion, Brandon.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Rodney Daggett, Jess Calhoun, Zack Calhoun, Nicholas Calhoun, Nathan Calhoun, and nephew Eric Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the charity of one's choice or Christians Sharing Christ Film Ministry, P O Box 508, Libuse, LA 71348, which can be found at www.cscfm.org.
__________________________
Mary Jefferson
Funeral services for Mary Jefferson, 85, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. Mary Baptist Church in Jonesville, under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at St. James Church Cemetery in Frogmore. Pastor Milton Ceasor will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m until 6 p.m. Friday, August 20, at the funeral home. COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.
Mrs. Jefferson, daughter of Otis and Rosie Clark McKeel was born in Ferriday and died at her residence.
She is survived by seven sons, Charles E. Jefferson, Donald Ray Jefferson and his wife, Jerri, Wilbert Jefferson, Jerry Jefferson, Randy Jefferson, Henry Lee Jefferson, Eric Tyrone Jefferson and his wife, ShaMicka all of Ferriday; five daughters, Rosie Lee Hood and her husband, Robert, Betty Ann Barber and her husband, Herbert all of Jonesville, Coretta Scott and Christine Fredrick both of Detroit, MI, Delores Myles and her husband, Charlie of Wildsville; 45 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com
___________________________
Bernie ‘Rusty’ Kiser
Services for Bernie "Rusty" Kiser, 64, of Vidalia, are being held under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Rusty Kiser was born on Thursday, September 13, 1956 in Natchez, MS and passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Merit Health, Natchez. Rusty was a resident of Vidalia, employed by Stribling Equipment with over 35 years of service and loved hunting and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie Kiser Sr. and Kathryn Deskins Kiser.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years Pam Smith Kiser of Vidalia; two sons, Russ Kiser and his wife Letty of Vidalia and Barrett Kiser and his wife Heather of Ridgecrest; sister Beth Kiser Flaherty and her husband Robert of Long Beach, MS; sister-in-law Glenda White of Vidalia; two grandsons, Adrian Kiser and Avery Kiser and three granddaughters, Madeline Kiser, Harlee Donald and Ryleigh Donald.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________________
Anna Marie LaPrairie
A celebration of life for Anna Marie LaPrairie, 58, of Monterey, will be held at a later date.
Anna was born on Thursday, December 13, 1962 in Birmingham, LA and passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Ferriday.
________________________
Ricky Ray Moore
Services for Ricky Moore, 61, from Clayton, who died on August 15, 2021, at his residence will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at The Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday, with Pastor Charles Chandler officiating under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Burial will follow immediately after service in the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton.
_________________________
Jimmie Lawrence “Larry” Pruitt
February 26, 1956 – August 14, 2021
Services for Jimmie Lawrence “Larry” Pruitt, 65, of Vidalia who died Saturday August 14, 2021 in Vidalia will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia, with Bro. Charles Bobo officiating. Services will be under the direction of Laird Funeral Home
Mr. Pruitt was born February 26, 1956, in Natchez, MS, the son of Jimmy Newton Pruitt and Nancy Denora Brady Pruitt.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge in St. Joe, a lifetime boy scout and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Larry never met a stranger and loved driving a bus for Durham in Vidalia and playing Pokémon GO. His passions were fishing and his family.
He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy N. Pruitt, Sr.; biological mother Nancy Denorah Brady; oldest sister Denorah Fontaine Pruitt and sister Nola Regina Pruitt.
Survivors include his wife Samantha Pruitt of Vidalia; daughter Larra Pruitt of Orlando, FL; son Samuel L. Pruitt and wife Danielle Pruitt of Vidalia; mother Billie Pruitt of Natchez, MS; brother Jimmy Pruitt, Jr. of Natchez, MS; sisters, Lynn Holcomb of Monroe, Christie Pruitt of Natchez, MS; mother-in-law, Deborah Raby of Mobile, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
__________________________
Brenda Elyn Rhodes
Memorial service for Brenda Elyn Rhodes, 66, of Ferriday, will be held at noon, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
