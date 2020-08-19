Patsy Fugler Clary
A Graveside service for Patsy Fugler Clary, 81, formerly of Vidalia, was held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS. The service will be officiated by Rev. Clyde Ray Webber, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Patsy was born in Bossier City, on December 16, 1938 and passed away August 11, 2020 in Winnsboro.
Preceded in death by daughter, Casey Clary; parents, Wallace Edward Fugler and Ray Alla Fugler and brother, Charles Fugler.
Survived by daughter, Kelly Clary of Winnsboro and brother, Max Fugler of Houston, TX. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
To leave an online condolence visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________________________
Maudine Jewel Calhoun Jacobs Funeral services for Maudine Jewel Calhoun Jacobs of Ferriday were held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Comer’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. The wake was held at 10 am with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:45 am. The Very Reverend John Pardue, V.F. led the Rosary then officiated at the 11 am service. The burial followed at the Calhoun Family Cemetery on Indian Village Road in Clayton. Maudine Jacobs died peacefully on August 11, 2020, at the golden age of 92 in her home in Ferriday, with her daughter and grandson at her side. She was born in Mangham on April 20, 1928 and shortly thereafter moved to Ferriday. At the age of two her family moved from Calhoun Road in Ferriday to 712 Louisiana Avenue where she lived until her marriage in 1947. Maudine was an only child but was blessed with cousins who were like siblings: Jerry Lee Lewis and Elmo Lewis, Jr., Doc and Jake Herron, Audrey Glasscock, David and Cecil Beatty. Her absolute best friend and “sister” since 2nd grade was Jean Galloway Rabb. Maudine and Jean’s friendship was one of life’s richest blessings. Growing up, Maudine was quite the tomboy earning herself the nickname “Monkey” from her family. She climbed trees, broke arms, and shot out the town street lights much to the chagrin of her daddy who had to pay for them. She attended Ferriday Elementary and Ferriday High School, graduating in 1945. During those years, she played basketball for the legendary Martha Paul. Maudine married J.T. Jacobs, Jr. on April 5, 1947 at the home of her parents, Stella and Lee Calhoun. They were blessed with three children. They lived across the street from her parents until 1958 when they moved to Virginia Avenue. Maudine was a first-class mother. She loved her children unconditionally. She was always involved in her children’s schools, serving as room mother many years. She joined every organization that supported her children’s and grandchildren’s activities which she attended faithfully: band, softball, baseball, basketball, dance. She loved to read, fish, bowl, watch sports on and off TV, and help coach little girls’ softball teams in the summer. She loved following Max Fugler and the FHS State Champ teams of the late 50s and on to LSU Tiger Stadium with a quick pit-stop at “South of the Border”. Maudine had the kindest and most compassionate heart…doing so much for others without fanfare. Anyone who met her would take away a little sunshine from her smile and laugh. “Well done, thy good and faithful servant”. Maudine was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Jacobs, Jr.; her grandson, Bill McMahon IV; her parents, Stella and Lee Calhoun, and too many wonderful friends to name. Left to treasure her memory are her daughter, Sherrie Calhoun Jacobs McMahon; her sons, James T. “Jamie” Jacobs, Jr. and Joseph Lee “J.L.” Jacobs; her grandsons, Ryan Calhoun Jacobs McMahon, James T. “Jake” Jacobs III, Billy Joseph “B.J.” Jacobs; her granddaughters, Stella Calhoun Jacobs Miller, Stephanie Terez Jacobs Boudreaux, Candace Leigh Jacobs Browning, Sherrie Nicole Jacobs Greene; her great-granddaughters, Avery and Aubree McMahon, Morgan Copeland, Lillian and Lovey Browning, Corley and Brayley Greene, Sophie and Everly Jacobs; her great-grandsons, Gabe Braley, Finn, Colt and Zane Boudreaux, Reid and Murphy Browning, Conner Greene; Great-great grandchildren, Sawyer , Addyson, Kendall, and Presley Copeland; sister-in-law, Polly Jacobs Barnette; two nieces, Myra Barnette Price and Kim Barnette Adams; world’s greatest best friend, Jean Galloway Rabb; and faithful care-giver and friend, Lisa Keith Parker. Heartfelt thank you to the loving staff of All Saints Hospice. Pallbearers were Ryan McMahon, Jake Jacobs, Gabe Braley, Conner Greene, Arnold Boudreaux, Lucas Miller, Mike Rabb, and Morris Rabb.
_______________________
Elsie Virginia Lane
Funeral services for Mrs. Elsie Virginia Lane, 90 of Vidalia, were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday,
August 19, 2020, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment followed, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Vidalia.
Mrs. Lane was born on Monday, September 16, 1929 in Jayess, MS and passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her home. She was a resident of Vidalia, a member of Vidalia First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Bart and Ruby Alexander; one sister Maxine Day. Those left to cherish her memories are her two sons, Richard E. Lane and wife Pam, Baton Rouge, Michael A. Lane and wife Patricia, Vidalia; three granddaughters, Nealey Shipp and husband Jim, their children, James, Amelia, and Hudson, of Baton Rouge, Candace Chapman and Husband Andy and their son Brandon, of Baton Rouge, Lauren Crawford and husband Brent, their children, Kate and Carter, of Shreveport; two grandsons, Bart Lane and his son Tatum, of Zachary, Charlie Lane and wife Chrissy and their children, Charlie and Ezra, of Madison, MS. Pallbearers were Bart Lane, Charlie Lane, Danny Yates, Thomas Kilroy, Mike Williams and Buddy Spillers.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of one’s choice. The family would like to send a special thanks to Encompass Hospice and Schilethia Weatherspoon and and Brenda Lewis of Personal Homecare Services.
