James W. Bragg
Funeral services for James W. Bragg, Sr., 84, of Frogmore, will be held at noon, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Casey Young officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jim was born on Thursday, August 26, 1937, in Ashville, N.C. and passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He proudly served the country in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Bragg lived in Frogmore where he farmed soybeans, cotton, and raised Simmental Cattle. He was an avid storyteller.
Mr. Bragg was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Jo Bragg; his parents, Robert A. Bragg and Katherine Compton Bragg.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Marie Bragg of Dallas, TX; son, James W. Bragg, Jr. and Wife Cherie of New Orleans, LA; and grandson, James W. Bragg III.
The family will receive friends at Young's Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the service time.
The family wants to give a special thanks to the staff at "No Place Like Home" for the care of Mr. and Mrs. Bragg in their later years.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
________________________
Jamie Lea Hagan
Graveside services for Jamie Lea Hagan, 44 of Ferriday, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2022, at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Jamie Lea Hagan was born on Wednesday, March 15, 1978, in Alexandria, and passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.
_________________________
Donnie Gene Ferrell
Graveside service for Donnie Gene Ferrell, 66, of Acme, was held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Ferrell Family Cemetery in Monterey, with Lynn White officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
______________________
Edward Maurice Tillman
Graveside services for Edward Maurice Tillman, 74 of Deville were held Friday, August 19, 2022, at Evangeline Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. James White officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Mr. Tillman was born on Friday, July 16, 1948, in Jonesville and passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Deville. Edward was a resident of Wildsville, a lifelong farmer, and an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and gardening.
_________________
Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland
Funeral services for Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland, 100, of Vidalia, were held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Vidalia with Bro. Shannon Pennington officiating. Interment followed at O'Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Meadville, MS, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Evelyn was born on Sunday, January 29, 1922, in Mount Hermon, and passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She proudly served the country in the United States Army as a Med-tech. Evelyn was a member of Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church. Her favorite hobbies were cooking, sewing, and quilting. More importantly, she loved spending time with her family and bossing them around nicely. She would do anything for anyone, and she was the sweetest, kindest soul you could ever meet. Evelyn was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She will be missed by everyone who knew her,
She was reunited with her husband, Alfred H. Holland; parents, J.E. Riles and Rena Dedon Riles; brothers, J.W. Riles and Retus Riles; sisters, Irma Lou Williamson, Gerrylene Williamson, and Elvie Moak; and sons-in-law, Bobby Pell and C.P. Cavin.
Those left behind to cherish Evelyn's memory are her daughters, Peggy Cavin, Rose Tillery both of Vidalia, and Laveda Pell of Vicksburg, MS; grandchildren, Amanda McGarry and her husband Clint of Church Hill, MS, Emily Cavin and George Ashley of Vidalia, Charlotte Buckles and her husband Robbie of Vidalia, Shanna Tullos of Vidalia, James Tullos and his wife Adelia of Benton, Sonny Pell and his wife Ashley of Vicksburg, MS, and Spencer Pell of Pearl, MS; great-grandchildren, Marlee McGarry, Avery Tullos, Maddox Tullos, Christian Michael Lancaster, Tatum Pell, Kendall Pell, Zoe Pell, Trey Buckles, Abbey Buckles, Abby Murphy and Emily Murphy; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family.
Those honoring Evelyn as pallbearers were James Tullos, Clint McGarry, Sonny Pell, Maddox Tullos, Christian Micheal Lancaster, Richard Guy, George Ashley, and Monty Braley.
Honorary pallbearers were Melvin Campbell, Keith Graves, Joel Moak, John Moak, Jerry Holland, Dustin Birely, and Pat Anders.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com
________________________
Norma White
Funeral services for Norma White were held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at at the First Baptist Church in Jonesville. Also at the church, a visitation was held on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p. Burial followed at Pease Cemetery in Larto under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Norma White left this earth for her heavenly home after a very brief illness. Norma was born on October 2, 1940, to Richard and Audra Brewer. She was a resident of Jonesville for the majority of her life.
Norma was a graduate of Block High School and Northeast Louisiana University. She was a career public educator, spending her career with the Catahoula Parish School Board until her retirement. She taught and was a guidance counselor at Block High School and was the district's supervisor of Secondary & Vocational Education. During her time in education, she touched the lives of many students and held those times as some of her most precious moments.
In addition to her career, Norma loved her family and friends. She loved visiting with people and made sure she talked to everyone she saw. Over the years, she developed lasting relationships with many who became her ‘extra children.’ She spent her life enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and reading. She also enjoyed spending time with her Golden Girls friends and with her great-grandsons, Carter and Sam. Norma loved living on the lake and took great pleasure in shooting any snake that dared come into her yard. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jonesville.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dicksie Mae Brewer; husband Jack T. White; daughter, Darla White; sons, Jesse White and Bobby Jo White; grandsons, Rex Lofton, Eric White, and Derek Edwards; and great-grandson, Dominic Martino.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Edward Humble; sister, Shirley Wilson; daughters, Christi Lofton and husband Ronnie, Jacqueline O’Neal and husband Jack, Lisa Edwards and husband Chet, and Debbie Hudson; son, Rick White; grandchildren, Amber Leake and husband David, Lindsey Trisler and Adam Thornton, Rose Martino and husband Bob, Nikki King and husband Jeremiah, Mike Elliot and wife Kim, Jessica Paulk and husband Jesse, Kayla Hudson, Bobbi White, and wife Ashley and family, Vanessa Lilley and family, Tosha White and family; great-grandchildren, Carter and Sam Leake, Addilynn Lofton, Riley King, Brooke, and Madison Elliot; special friend and helper Gloria Crumpton and a multitude of other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Rex Lofton Foundation (account at CLB The Community Bank or PayPal at rexloftonfoundation@gmail.com) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
___________________
Talesha 'Tish' LaChae Hamilton
Celebration of life for Talesha "Tish" LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Jena, with Bro. Dennis Baker and Bro. Ricky Gresham officiating. Interment will follow at Heard Cemetery in Manifest, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Tish was born on Saturday, September 30, 1978 in Natchez, MS and passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Jonesville.
