Ida Ruth Cater Beard
Funeral services for Ida Ruth Cater Beard, 90 of Monterey, were held Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Clyde Grahman and Marc Archer officiating. Interment followed at Oswalt Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Ruth was born on Sunday, October 12, 1930 in Dent, MS and passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 in Jonesville. She was a member of Monterey Church of Christ. She was Valedictorian of her senior class at Natchez High School. After 40 years, she retired as a bookkeeper from J&J Carpet. Ruth was known by her baking skills, and loved sharing her sweet treats among the community. She loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Lovice Beard, Sr.; parents, James Howard Cater and Emily Marling Cater; four brothers, Otis Cater, Jimmy Cater, Charles Cater, and Herbert Cater; granddaughter, Farran Beard and grandson, Uel Beard, Jr.
Ruth leaves behind her two sons, Lovice Beard, Jr. of Monterey and Uel Beard, Sr. and his wife Regina of Monterey; sister-in-law, Louise Cater of Vidalia; friends but more like family, Patty White and Marc Archer and his wife Tana; five grandchildren, Lovice Brady Beard, III and his wife Missy, Nikki Dale and her husband Brian, Jessica Beard, Lana McCall and her husband Josh, and Orrin Beard; and 14 great-grandchildren, Tristan, Alexis, Cullen, Dakota, Coley, Ashlee, Marli, Ava, Layla, Lida, Sam, Arden, Landon, and Gunner.
Those honoring Ruth as pallbearers were Marc Archer, Garlen Randall, Brian Dale, Brady Beard, Paul Avery, and Cliff Randall.
Honorary pallbearers were Lehman Lanehart and Rusty Crum, and two that have passed away Bud McClure and Tommy Elveston.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
_________________________
Diane Gillespie
Funeral services for Diane Gillespie, 72, of Deville, were held Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday with Bro. Donald Money officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Diane was born on Thursday, March 3, 1949 in Wisner and passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Alexandria.
__________________________
CLARENCE HENDERSON
MAY 20, 1948 AUG. 13, 2021
Services for Clarence Henderson, 74, of Denham Springs, formerly of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Concordia Funeral Home in Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery.
Mr. Henderson, son of Ernest and Annie Lee Griggs Henderson was born in St. Joseph and died at his residence. He was a retired cement finisher.
His is survived by his wife of thirty years, LaTricia Jessie Henderson of Denham Springs; four children, Lamont Henderson of Baker, Elise Henry of Harvey, Clarinthia Henderson of Katy, TX, Andre’ Nikki Evans (O. J.) of Denham Springs; five siblings, Ernest Henderson, Jr. and Hattie Henderson of Jeffersonville, IN, Harry Henderson and Gloria Whitley of Ferriday, Willie Knoten (Jessie) of Westwego and three grandchildren. Also a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Mr. Henderson was preceded in death by his parents.
________________________
LaVerne Avonea “Morgan” Hines
LaVerne Avonea “Morgan” Hines of Tyler, TX passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the age of 95. Morgan was born in Montgomery, LA on May 30,1926 to Steve C. and Ada (Dear Jac) Morgan. Morgan grew up in Ferriday, during the years of the Great Depression. As a young child, her father, who had been an army chef and owned a cafe, taught her to cook and make candy. Outside the kitchen, she spent much of her time investigating the wonders of God’s creation; she loved nature and approached it from a scientific viewpoint.
Upon graduation from high school, she attended Louisiana Polytechnic Institute (Louisiana Tech) and graduated in 1947 with a Bachelor's degree in the field of science. She stayed at Tech for an additional 10 months to pursue studies in histology, urology, hematology, bacteriology, and chemistry. From there, Morgan went to work at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, MS and then returned to Ferriday to work in a hospital closer to home.
In the summer of 1948, Morgan headed to Houston, TX suitcase in hand, to pursue her medical technology certification. She roomed at the YWCA and landed a job at Jefferson Davis Charity Hospital where she quickly worked her way into the lead position in the hematology lab. After her work shifts, she directed her attention to the cancer ward where she would spend her evenings reading to or just visiting with the patients. It was at Jefferson Davis Hospital that she met the man she would forever refer to as “My Sweetheart” and on December 18, 1949, she married her sweetheart, James Dean “J. D.” Hines, Jr. Married to J.D. for over 70 years, they had three children and brought into their family a young Kenneth Reed.
Morgan went back to school and was granted a Master’s Degree in Earth Science in 1969. She taught Earth Science in Tyler, TX one year at Hubbard Middle School and finished her 18-year teaching career at Stewart Middle School. She loved teaching children about God’s earth and often describe it as “teaching His creation from the bottom of the oceans to the top of the heavens”. As Morgan raised her children, she became involved with Camp Fire Girls and was a leader in the organization for eight years. She loved to teach the girls how to camp, explore their world, and be independent young women. She was known in her circles for making divinity candy and she would deliver batches of divinity and other baked goods to her friends and loved ones confined to nursing homes around Tyler.
Morgan loved to bake, to camp, and share her talents and experiences with young people. She was a founding member of the Woods Baptist Church in Tyler, TX and an avid Sunday school teacher. She was a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her three children: Steven Hines of Blanco, TX, Sandy Knecht of Johnson City, TX and Jadell Hines of Blanco, TX; Kenneth Reed of Lago Vista, TX and her brother, Kirk (Buck) Morgan of Ferriday; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Turner, Stephanie Raney, Cristelle Hines, Morgan Knecht, Klint Knecht, Darcy Medina, Brandon Kerr and Aubrie Juvé, and step-granddaughter, Alicia Kane and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband J.D. Hines, Jr, infant daughter, Angela Hines, and grandson, Spencer Knecht.
She touched the lives of those around her by her unwavering faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, her independent attitude, and her undying servant spirit. Her memory will continue to guide the lives of her loved ones where she will be thought of often, remembered with laughter, and loved forever.
Services for Morgan were held at Faulkenberry Cemetery in Groesbeck, TX.
__________________________
ETHEL JACKSON
OCT. 27, 1936 AUG. 21, 2021
Graveside services for Ethel Jackson, 84, of Ferriday, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021from the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. She will be interred beside her husband, Virse Lee Jackson who passed January 11, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jackson, daughter of Linnie Curvin was born in Frogmore and died August 21, 2021, at the Camelot Leisure Living Home in Ferriday.
She is survived by one son, Jackie Turner of Ferriday; three daughters, Linda Favorite (Terryl) of Houston, TX, Tangela Nix of New Orleans, Coletha Francois of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her mother, one brother, Jimmie Newbill and one sister, Gladys Curvin.
_________________________
CALVIN WAYNE JEFFERSON
NOV. 2, 1957 AUG. 21, 2021
A memorial service for Calvin Wayne Jefferson, 64, of Ferriday, will be held at 11 a..m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at St. James Baptist Church in Frogmore, under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.
Mr. Jefferson, son of Mack and Emma Watkins Jefferson was born in Frogmore and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. He was an auto mechanic.
His survivors are three children, Danyelle Williams and Calvin Williams of Houston, TX, Keisha J. Humble of Fresno, TX; siblings, L.V. Jefferson , Ethel Jackson and Leola Harbor all of Ferriday, Emma Watkins of Houston, TX, Lillie Burks of Kenner; seven grandchildren and one godchild, Makyra McCoy of Ferriday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Roosevelt Jefferson Sr. and Andrew Jefferson, Sr.; two sisters, Alice Jefferson and Elizabeth Jones.
______________________
Carrie Annell Skipper King
Funeral services for Carrie Annell Skipper King, 52, of Sicily Island, were held Monday, August 23, 2021, at Comer Funeral Home with Pastor Butch Farris and Bro. Roy Skipper officiating. Interment followed at Monclova Cemetery under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.
Carrie was born on July 3, 1969, in Ferriday and passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Franklin Medical Center.
Besides her love for God, Carrie’s love for her family superseded all else. She and David had a unique marriage which began with a CB radio check and have been happily inseparable for over 24 years. She never met a stranger evidenced by her multitude of friends. She loved her camping family and when anyone had a problem, they called her, because they knew “she could fix anything!” She loved Arkansas and Bluegrass music, and everyone loved Carrie because of her positive attitude. She always kept everyone laughing even in her last days when she was in pain and very sick. She was a woman of God and a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed…
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobbie Jean Metcalf Skipper and Luther Daniel Skipper, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, David Erwin King, Sr.; one son, David Erwin King, Jr. (Bubba) and one sister, Bobbie Lynn Skipper Dunning, of Sicily Island.
Pallbearers were Thomas Allen Barron, Frank Dunning Jr., Frank Dunning III, Kevin Skipper, Bob Brown, Ken King, Ted Kincannon and Philip Arthur.
Honorary pallbearers were Charles Rushing, Billy Sanders, Chris Temple, and Christopher Temple.
______________________
Melvin L. Knapp
Funeral services for Melvin L. ‘Peewinkle’ Knapp, Sr. 86, of Monterey, were held Sunday, August 22, 2021, at New Era Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Knapp and Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment followed at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Melvin was born on Thursday, April 11, 1935 in Shaw and passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in New Orleans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Knapp, Sr. and Dora Mills Knapp; son Melvin L. Knapp, Jr.; granddaughter Brittany White; great-grandson Beau Russell and two sisters, Irene Lee and Sharon Morace.
Melvin leaves behind his wife, Wanda Gay Beard Knapp of Monterey; daughter, Jacqueline Knapp Mallory and her husband Douglas of Wilksboro, NC; daughter, Deanna Knapp of Monterey; son, Randy Scott Knapp and his wife Lisa of Monterey; step-daughter, Shannon Bairnsfather and her husband Jeff of Monterey; Wanda D'Antonio and her husband Joseph of Falmouth, MA; step-daughter, Gayla McMillian and her husband David of Jonesville; step-son, Lawrence White of Fayette, MS; five siblings, Alton Knapp of Monterey, Scarlett Fitzgerald of Bernice, Evelyn Smith of Baton Rouge, Ellis Knapp, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Monterey and Cathy Richarson and her husband Robin of Orange Beach; 14 grandchildren, Leighton Burley of Monterey, Lauren Poole and her husband Jesse of Monterey, Amber Russell and her husband Jason of Monterey, Randi Creel and her husband Tyler of Harrisonburg, Hunter Knapp and his wife Lacee of Larto, Carli Galbreath and her husband Scotty of Natchez, MS, Molly Butler and her husband Cass of Monterey, Kirk Bairnsfather of Monterey, Bretlyn Bainsfather of Monterey, Drew D'Antonio of Falmouth, MA, Mallory D'Antonio of Falmouth, MA, Chase McMillian of Jonesville, Avery McMillian of Jonesville and Slayter White of Harrisonburg; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Those honoring Melvin as pallbearers were Leighton Burley, Hunter Knapp, Chase McMillian, Ryan Thompson, Dennis Morace, and Damon Knapp.
Honorary pallbearers were Avery McMillian, Brennan Burley, Braden Poole, River Knapp, Rhett Arnold, and Rodney Davis,
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
______________________
Henerietta C. Williams
Graveside services for Henerietta C. Williams, 69, a retired school teacher of Ferriday will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Richardson-Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Williams passed away August 20, 2021.
____________________
Francis Leo Young, Jr.
January 24, 1937 to August, 19, 2021
A Celebration of Life for Francis Leo “Buddy” Young, Jr., 84, of Lake Concordia, was held Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday. A private family committal will be held at a later date.
Leo was born in Ferriday, on January 24, 1937, the son of Francis Leo Young, Sr., and Ella Mae “Petie” Davis Young.
His parents founded Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday in 1934. In 1940, they purchased the colonial three-story, red brick home where the business is still located today. The funeral home was on the first floor, and the family lived upstairs. Leo would later convert the third floor, which was his boyhood bedroom, into his office.
Leo loved football. Tall and swift, he played defensive and offensive end for four years for the state champion Ferriday High School Bulldogs. He was a four-year Letterman in football and basketball.
He received a scholarship to Tulane University in New Orleans, where he was co-captain and end for the Green Wave for four years. His senior year, he was honored by his teammates with the Most Spirited Leadership Award.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Finance from Tulane in 1959 and returned to Ferriday to join the family business. In 1960, Leo founded Young American Life Insurance Co.
Leo and his brother, the late John Davis Young, ran the businesses together for more than 50 years. They expanded to locations in Jonesville, Vidalia and Winnsboro.
In 1979, he met Jacqueline Ann “Jackie” Adams. They married in 1986. They were loving parents to their combined families of eight children, which over the years grew to include sons- and daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The love story of Leo, or “Buddy,” as Jackie called him, took them around the world. They traveled to the pyramids of Egypt, the volcanic islands of Hawaii, and Stonehenge in England.
Their favorite place was their home on Lake Concordia. Each morning they loved watching the sunrise colors in the eastern sky over the lake and seeing the variety of birds swooping to feeders on the patio. Later in life, Leo took an interest in growing roses, and created box gardens which overflowed with vegetables.
Leo adored his family. He was “Papa” to the grands and great-grands and a father to many of them. Leo and Jackie hosted family events for holidays, birthdays and, in June, held a wonderful family reunion. Leo was brilliant, a man ahead of his time. He bought the first computer in Ferriday, which was so big it filled an entire room. He was an astute observer of economic trends and an expert in financial analytics. Leo was a lifelong member, deacon, and Elder in Ferriday First Presbyterian Church, where he was baptized as an infant.
Leo was active in civic and professional organizations, including:
· 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner
Served eight years as president of the Fifth Louisiana Levee District, appointed by the governor of Louisiana
· President of the Mississippi River Commission
· In 1975, testified before a U.S. House subcommittee on the need for flood control and levees in the Lower Mississippi Valley
· Served on the Louisiana State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers
· Vice president of the original board of directors Louisiana Central Bank
· A founding member of Panola Woods Country Club
· Past President and lifelong member of Ferriday Rotary Club
· Dixie Youth baseball coach
· In 2017 he was honored by the Ferriday Chamber of Commerce for owning and operating the oldest family owned business in Concordia Parish.
Leo leaves to honor his life, his wife of 36 years, Jackie Adams Young of Ferriday; eight children, Hope Young of Monroe, Francis Leo “Beau” Young, III, and his wife Paige of Baton Rouge, Mary Faith Young Robinson and her husband Robert of Lubbock, Texas, John Casey Young and fiancé Leigh Ann Chafton of Ferriday, Leah Young Davis and her husband Walter of Natchez; Neal Harvey Young and his wife Melissa of Calhoun, Adam Mulvihill and his wife Connie of Terrell, Texas, and Andrew Mulvihill of Ferriday; grandchildren Annabelle Young Wilson and her husband Zack of Natchez; Erin Camille Young Meche and her husband Bryan of Zachary, Jarrett Claire Young of Birmingham, Ala., Savannah Casey Young of Watson, Mary Samantha Tradewell Hebert of Mustang, Oklahoma, Bill Tradewell and his wife Chelsea of Monterey, Olivia Mitchell of Boston, Mass., Peyton Davis Young and Caroline Golden of Natchez; Sloane Young of Jackson, Miss., Elizabeth “Ellie” Carrington Yeatts of Starkville, Miss., Niles Patrick Young and Canon Young of Calhoun, Olivia Brown of Baton Rouge, Hobbs Brown of Terrell; Daniel Mulvihill and his wife Meagan, of Terrell, Aaron Mulvihill of Colorado, Morgan Mulvihill and Drew Mulvihill of Vidalia, and Jack Mulvihill of Monterey; a brother, Dr. James Edwin Young of Arkansas; brothers-in-law Buddy Adams and his wife Mary Ann of Lake St. John and Tim Adams and his wife Nola of Lake St. John; and sister-in-law Clara Nell Adams Brown of Natchez; numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Ferriday Rotary Club, First Presbyterian Church or charity of choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.